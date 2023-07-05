RURAL VALLEY — A benefit to help a Rural Valley resident with medical bills will be held later this month.
Starting at 2 p.m. on July 15 at Avi’s Tavern in Yatesboro, the Brett Cogley Benefit Jam will be held.
Six musical acts will be performing — D.J. Krahe from 2-3:15 p.m.; Jeff Stouffer from 3:15-4:30 p.m.; Cory Moyta from 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.; Free Peanuts from 5:45-7:15 p.m.; Highway 85 from 7:45-9:15 p.m.; and Terry Lee Spencher from 9:30-11 p.m. Kathy Lucas, a benefit organizer, said four of the musical acts will perform acoustically and there will be two bands.
“We’re going to have $5 cover charge. We will also have food sales, Chinese auction and a 50/50 raffle. All of the proceeds will go toward Brett’s medical bills,” she said.
Lucas said Cogley was in a car accident in January suffering extensive injuries and enduring several surgeries. She said Cogley was at UPMC Presbyterian for a couple of months before he was discharged home. She added Brett now must travel for physical therapy every day.
“His recovery is slow, but steady,” she said.
Lucas said for several years Cogley was the musical director for the Valley Jam music festival in Rural Valley, which was a nonprofit event to help local organizations. Lucas said Cogley was also the treasurer for the music festival.
“He would take care of getting the bands together,” Lucas said. “So we thought let’s pull a benefit together to help Brett.”
Lucas said other benefit organizers include Jen Marken, Katrina McAnich and Doug Lucas.
Because the fundraiser is taking place in a bar you must be at least 21 years old to attend.
There is also a GoFundMe page to raise money for Cogley at: gofundme.com/f/brett-cogley-medical-fund?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_location=DASHBOARD&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.
Dennis Phillips is the associate editor of the Kittanning Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette.
