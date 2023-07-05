Brett Cogley Benefit Jam

A benefit will be held for Brett Cogley starting at 2 p.m. on July 15 at Avi's Tavern in Yatesboro

RURAL VALLEY — A benefit to help a Rural Valley resident with medical bills will be held later this month.

Starting at 2 p.m. on July 15 at Avi’s Tavern in Yatesboro, the Brett Cogley Benefit Jam will be held.