July was hot this year, there’s no question.
The average high temperature for the month was 86.4 degrees, several degrees above the historic average of 82.4, according to AccuWeather.
But it may have been the prolonged extremes that made it seem much steamier than normal. While the mercury typically doesn’t surpass 90 degrees often in July — just twice in 2019, for example — last month it reached 90 or higher 11 times, including eight consecutive days, from the 3rd to the 10th.
The average low temperature was also higher than normal, making for some awfully warm evenings. The average low for July is about 59 degrees, yet in July the low averaged 66.7 degrees, only dropping below average on two occasions, according to AccuWeather. Warmer temps have been the norm since June, when the area experienced a high of 90 or higher four times, compared with zero in June of last year. So it stands to reason that the trend may continue in August, but AccuWeather’s long-term forecast calls for no 90-degree days.