The Indiana County NAACP will mark Juneteenth Monday from 2 to 9 p.m. at Mack Park.
Juneteenth recognizes the end of legalized slavery in America and the freedom of African Americans.
June 19 is the anniversary of an order, issued by Major Gen. Gordon Granger in 1865, proclaiming freedom for slaves in Texas. They were the last to hear of the Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln two years before.
The celebration is sponsored by Indiana County NAACP in collaboration with First Commonwealth Bank, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Comcast and various other community and business organizations.
Admission is free and the event is open to the public, but the NAACP is offering tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-national-juneteenth-celebration-and-cookout-2023-tickets-638942904427.
Local organizers said the celebration in Mack Park, including a 5 p.m. program, is another of the Indiana County NAACP’s many efforts to effectuate community engagement, education, social responsibility/justice, and coming together as one people for one cause.
This year’s theme for Juneteenth is “Futurama: There’s No Turning Back.” Organizers said guests should experience a renewed, continuing and inspiring interest in moving forward for a better tomorrow.
Elaine Jacobs Smith of the NAACP’s Juneteenth Committee said a highlight of the day will come during that 5 p.m. program, with the dedication of a bench in honor and memory of Sandra Williams.
Smith said Williams, formerly of Creekside, was a longtime officer and member of the local NAACP.
“Part of the significance of the bench dedication is that at one time Mack Pool was closed to Black people,” Smith said. “Now a bench at the park is being dedicated to a Black person.”
She said the program also will include remarks by Cheryl Briscoe of Indiana about her experiences with Juneteenth and what the holiday means to her.
Awards presentations, music, and a cookout also are part of this event.
