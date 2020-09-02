A Westmoreland County man was acquitted last week of charges connected with a purported robbery attempt and shooting about a year ago in Burrell Township.
A jury in Indiana County Common Pleas Court found Justin Libengood, 31, of Latrobe, not guilty of the charges he faced following an altercation July 1 at Days Inn along Route 22 outside Blairsville.
The dismissal followed the withdrawal of charges against a co-defendant in the incident, David McGinnis, 27, of Bolivar, who had been expected to testify against Libengood at his trial.
A third suspect in the case, Matraca Vrana, 27, of Northern Cambria, awaits sentencing Sept. 11 on a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Libengood and McGinnis eluded law enforcement for more than a week after the altercation. State police charged that Libengood fired a shot that grazed McGinnis’ neck during the outburst in a guest room at the hotel, and said that McGinnis fired a gunshot into a wall of a room during a disturbance and then ran from the hotel.
Vrana, who was arrested in the hotel room, was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, marijuana and crack cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia associated with marijuana use. An online court record shows that Vrana, through her attorney Robert Muir, pleaded guilty in December while some charges were set aside. A sentencing date has been postponed at least four times.
For their roles in the case, Libengood was charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a gun and firing a gun into an occupied structure, and McGinnis was accused of firing a gun into an occupied structure, prohibited possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver drugs and recklessly endangering another person.
McGinnis, who also had been scheduled for trial on Aug. 24, reached an agreement July 23 when prosecutors agreed to set aside the charges.
The court record of Libengood’s case shows that McGinnis was released as a witness in the case on Aug. 13.
In the meantime, prosecutors withdrew the charge that Libengood fired a gun indoors, and a judge acquitted him of the attempted robbery charge.
The jury found him not guilty Tuesday of aggravated assault and prohibited possession of a firearm following testimony before Judge Thomas Bianco.
The adjudication included a stipulation that Libengood may no longer possess a firearm, the court record shows.