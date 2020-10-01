Nearing 29 years after the shooting death of White Township widow Myrtle McGill, a Midwest man accused in her slaying is set to go before a jury in Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
Attorneys this week completed jury selection at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex for a trial scheduled to begin Monday before President Judge William Martin.
Suspect Charles Cook, who was connected to the killing with the advent of DNA analysis technology that wasn’t available to investigators in 1991 when McGill was shot in her home along South Sixth Street in White Township, helped state police to link a cigarette butt recovered from McGill’s stolen car with Cook almost 16 years later, in 2007.
Almost nine years of searching led police to charge Cook in 2016 with murder and robbery in her death.
Years of legal maneuvering, centered on attempts to discard Cook’s statements to investigators after his arrest and to suppress the allegedly incriminating cigarette butt DNA evidence, kept Cook off the trial schedule until now.
Now 67, Cook will be represented by court-appointed defense attorney Aaron Ludwig. Prosecution has been taken up by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. Deputy Attorney General Gregory Simantec, of the Pittsburgh regional office, will lead the prosecution.
Simantec is expected to present witnesses and testimony against Cook from Monday through Wednesday, according to court officials. The time needed for the defense in the case won’t be known until the trial gets underway.
McGill, 76, was found dead on the floor of the kitchen of her home on Dec. 13, 1991. Investigators are unsure when she died, but police learned that her car had been discovered Dec. 9 illegally parked near the Greyhound bus station in Pittsburgh.
Investigators discovered the cigarette on the floor of the car and stored it in an evidence locker, unable to make any value of it until science let laboratories analyze DNA on it and link it to a Cook’s profile in a crime database.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Cook in Minnesota in late 2016 and brought him to Indiana County in early 2017 after his failed attempt to prevent extradition.