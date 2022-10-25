indiana high school totem sign

During a busy Monday night meeting, Indiana Area School District’s board of directors authorized district administrators to enter into a contract to join a legal action against Juul Labs Inc. and other defendants, for damages as a result of vaping products being used on school properties.

The action Monday adds IASD to a list of entities across the country that joined forces with Frantz Law Group ALPC of San Diego, Calif., which according to its website “is committed to holding JUUL accountable for its detrimental role in the increased usage of e-cigarettes by our youth and the resultant damage to the learning environments of our schools.”