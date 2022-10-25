During a busy Monday night meeting, Indiana Area School District’s board of directors authorized district administrators to enter into a contract to join a legal action against Juul Labs Inc. and other defendants, for damages as a result of vaping products being used on school properties.
The action Monday adds IASD to a list of entities across the country that joined forces with Frantz Law Group ALPC of San Diego, Calif., which according to its website “is committed to holding JUUL accountable for its detrimental role in the increased usage of e-cigarettes by our youth and the resultant damage to the learning environments of our schools.”
“Vaping has 10 times the nicotine content of a cigarette,” board Academic/Extracurricular Committee Chair Tom Harley said.
“Plus all the heavy metals that are in it,” School Director Ron Airhart said.
IASD agreed to enter into an attorney-client fee contract with Frantz Law Group as well as the Butler law firm of Dillon McCandless King Coulter & Graham LLP “for the commencement of a legal action against Juul Labs, Inc., formerly known as PAX Labs, Inc., and other defendants, including but not limited to Altria Group Inc.; Altria Client Services; Altria Group Distribution Company; Nu Mark LLC; and Philip Morris USA Inc.”
Board President Walter Schroth said he was surprised by the addictiveness of the vaping product.
The board agreed to a contingent fee of 25 percent of any money recovered.
“Expenses needed to fund the litigation shall be advanced by Frantz Law Group APLC, and deducted from any recovery,” the motion read.
“The district shall not be responsible for any fee or cost reimbursement in the event that there is no recovery in the action.”
According to the Frantz website, the San Diego law firm has clients in 11 states, including Butler Area, Karns City Area, South Butler County (now Knoch), Moniteau, Pittsburgh, Slippery Rock Area, McKeesport Area, Mifflin County and (Pittsburgh) North Hills school districts.
In a district news release, Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich said there were 27 Pennsylvania districts included, in what’s known not as a class action, but as a multi-district litigation, where each plaintiff has its own filing against Juul in San Francisco, Calif.
“Juul and e-cigarette use poses a significant — and avoidable — health risk to young people,” Vuckovich said in the news release. “We are seeking compensation for our district to install vape detectors in our campus bathrooms.”
It is not known if other districts in this area will join. In Apollo-Ridge, which includes Blacklick and Young townships in Indiana County as well as Kiskiminetas Township, Apollo and North Apollo in Armstrong County, Superintendent Dr. Matt Curci said Monday that there has been no discussion of such a lawsuit to date in his district.
Meanwhile, Homer-Center Business Manager Gregg Kalemba said there has been no action there, but “we will be discussing it with our board at our upcoming meeting.” Other concerns also came before the Indiana Area school board Monday night, including an appeal to deal with bullying from a student who said she was kicked out of Indiana Area High School because “I defended myself from a so-called bully who kept hitting me.”
As the youngster identified only as Gabriella went on, “I punched her back because I am tired of being bullied. I was kicked out of school due to me finally defending myself.”
Gabriella said she had been bullied since the fifth grade, had been called fat, stupid and other names, and “was told to kill myself because this world would be better without me in it.”
She said it was too late for her at Indiana — she had moved on to cyberschooling.
She said the district did nothing about her situation until her mother brought it to the attention of a school board member “and then, only then, was something done,” though too late for her because “what was best for me” was to withdraw from Indiana Area High School.
Still, she told the board, “I don’t want another child (to) be in the position I am in now, waking up with panic attacks, intense therapy, (and) depressed.”
Airhart urged Gabriella not to give up, saying, “it took a lot of nerve” to come before the board.
In his report to the board and the district, Vuckovich said IASD participated in Unity Day on Oct. 17, “the signature event of National Bullying Prevention Month,” as recognized in the United States since 2011.
“On this day, individuals, schools, communities and businesses wore orange to unite for kindness, acceptance, and inclusion to prevent students from being bullied.”
Regarding Gabriella’s situation, Vuckovich later acknowledged that for even one student to fall through the cracks was “one too many.”
The board also gave a first read to a series of policy adjustments, including policies regarding “tobacco and nicotine” and “bullying/cyberbullying.”
It accepted a $30,000 donation being made anonymously to the district. It will be used in accord with district policy that puts such donations toward supplies and equipment for district schools.
It also heard Board Vice President and Audit & Finance Committee Chair Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro say a big part of the district’s audit of 2021-22 is complete, with one minor problem: An adjustment that left the district with a $4,640 deficit.
Cuccaro said the Pennsylvania Department of Education has come out with a higher Act 1 index for 2022-23, 5.2 percent.
That’s the maximum tax increase allowed without needing to put the matter up for voter approval or an exception from PDE — but for which IASD may not go.
“We really can’t see a scenario where that may happen,” Cuccaro said.
The board hired Bernie Parker as a food service truck driver/custodian at an hourly rate of $13.75 per hour pending a 60-day probation period. All board members voted yes except Harley who abstained.
The board also approved opening up dual enrollment with Indiana University of Pennsylvania to 10th-graders. The program now is extended to 11th- and 12th-graders.
The district sent out surveys to 200 families and received responses from 100. It is seeking to gauge their interest in being contacted by IUP about dual enrollment.
School Director Dr. Sue Rieg, an IUP administrator, abstained while the rest of the board approved it.
In fact, Harley said, “I would extend it to fifth-graders.”
Anne Cloonan of the Kittanning Leader Times contributed to this story.