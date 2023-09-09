Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said Saturday morning that a 17-year-old male from Indiana was taken into custody Friday night at approximately 8:30 p.m., after making threats and displaying at least one weapon in the presence of several students attending the Indiana Area-Shady Side Academy football game at Andy Kuzneski Field on the senior high school campus in White Township.
"Students of varying ages reported to school officials that they observed a person along the outside of the football field fence with a knife and what appeared to be a gun," Schawl said in a release also posted on the Facebook page of Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. "In coordination with school administrators the gates to the field were secured as police responded from both inside and outside the stadium."
The Indiana police chief said the suspect ran from the area upon police arrival resulting in a search of backyards and high brush areas. He said borough officers were able to locate and detain the male within blocks of the school.
"A backpack had been discarded during the flight, but was quickly located," Schawl said. "Two knives and a stun gun were found inside. IBPD Officers worked together with members of IAHS (Bramlett) security and IAHS administrators to quickly identify and subdue the threat presented."
Schawl said there is no active threat to community safety.
Under a new arrangement between the district and the police department that took effect in January, borough police coverage has been expanded to district schools in White Township, including the senior high school campus and the football field.
"As always, IBPD will have a significant presence at all IASD schools on Monday — and throughout the year," the police chief said.
Schawl said his department was assisted by the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office and Juvenile Probation Department throughout the investigation.
"The juvenile was charged with terroristic threats, possessing a weapon on school property, prohibited offensive weapons, use or possession of an electronic incapacitation device, trespass, and disorderly conduct," Schawl said. "Students in attendance at the football game are credited with immediately reporting a dangerous situation to teachers and also remaining calm while police activity was conducted in the area."
The football game, a WPIAL non-section contest, concluded without incident with Indiana Area defeating Shady Side Academy from suburban Pittsburgh, 31-21.
No information on the matter was available on the state courts website as of Saturday morning.
