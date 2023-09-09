73979792

Woman in handcuffs, mid section, close-up of hands

 Darrin Klimek

Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said Saturday morning that a 17-year-old male from Indiana was taken into custody Friday night at approximately 8:30 p.m., after making threats and displaying at least one weapon in the presence of several students attending the Indiana Area-Shady Side Academy football game at Andy Kuzneski Field on the senior high school campus in White Township.

"Students of varying ages reported to school officials that they observed a person along the outside of the football field fence with a knife and what appeared to be a gun," Schawl said in a release also posted on the Facebook page of Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. "In coordination with school administrators the gates to the field were secured as police responded from both inside and outside the stadium."