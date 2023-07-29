An author and former Indiana Borough councilwoman has died.
“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Kitty Hood, a respected member of our community and a two-term Indiana Borough Council member,” the borough posted on its Facebook page Friday afternoon. “Kitty’s passion for our community was evident in her commitment to public service and her impactful contributions to literature.”
No cause of death was provided.
Katherine Hood, 76, was elected to council in 2013 and 2017, winning both times without opposition from the borough’s old First Ward. She chaired council’s Administration Committee, a role that put her at the center of budgetary matters.
“I will miss my council work and my fellow council members, and I wish them all the best with their work in the future,” Hood said in a letter read in July 2019 by her colleague Sara Steelman to the rest of council.
“I have loved being part of the Indiana Borough Council and found it rewarding and endlessly interesting,” Hood said, as she planned to relocate to Arizona with her husband, Dr. Michael Hood, recently retired dean of the College of Fine Arts at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. His 20-year career at IUP was celebrated in April 2018 during the university’s Celebration of Philanthropy.
On his wife’s Facebook page, Dr. Hood commemorated “my beautiful, talented, and loving wife, Kitty.”
Hood posted, “she was surrounded by family and her going was peaceful and happily pain free. Thanks so much for the many messages of comfort sent us during her illness and please know that she valued your care and your caring wishes greatly, as do I. We have not currently made any plans for a memorial celebration but will let you know as things develop.”
The couple had two children. Katherine Hood also had a doctorate in English literature from IUP.
She made her mark away from council as an author, writing a 2018 examination of contemporary American horror literature for children and young adults, “Once Upon a Time in a Dark and Scary Book, The Messages of Horror Literature for Children,” under the nom de plume of K. Shryock Hood.
It was published in 2018 by McFarland & Company Inc. of Jefferson, N.C.
“In a video game, you have a child who is playing usually the good guy,” Hood said. “They lose and they lose and they lose until they learn how to win.”
However, as noted in “Once Upon a Time in a Dark and Scary Book,” that last goal isn’t achieved in the books Hood researched.
Her book was an examination of contemporary American horror literature for children and young adults, where the child doesn’t win.
“I give a history of these kinds of stories,” Hood said, “and I give an analysis of the modern version of these stories.”
She wasn’t talking about the wizardry J.K. Rowling gave us in the tales of Harry Potter, who ultimately triumphed over Voldemort.
“If you look at a book for children where a child fights a monster and a child wins, it might be scary, but it’s not horror,” Hood said.
Rather, it was an examination of a world that is unsafe, as she detailed in her preface:
“When my neighbor’s daughter was 6 she visited a Safety Bear safety fair, where she was photographed and fingerprinted. I asked her why she had been fingerprinted, and she explained, ‘So when I get kidnapped and killed, they can tell which dead body is mine.’”
Hood said that clearly wasn’t the message intended by her parents or Safety Bear.
“But while researching a project on Little Red Riding Hood,” Hood continued, “I found the same message in modern versions of that old tale. No one kills the Big Bad Wolf. No one deliberately rescues Little Red.”
Likewise for modern rewrites of the tale of Three Little Pigs, or “The Eek! Stories to Make You Shriek” series written in 1992 by Jane O’Connor with illustrations by Brian Karas.
As inferred on amazon.com, “Who is in the monster costume? Is there something strange about Sara’s new doll? Where did that shaggy dog come from? This Level 3 reader has three spooky stories that will make you laugh — and shriek!”
Level 3 readers, as described by Random House for its Penguin Young Reader series, “are perfect for the transitional reader who can read multisyllable and compound words, can read prefixes and suffixes, can identify story elements, and understands different points of view.”
In other words, probably beyond the third grade in school — into an age range that is covered by … Freddy Krueger?
“The character of Freddy and the story of ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ are available today in comic-book format, in graphic-novel format, on DVD and videotape, in a novelization for 9- to 12-year-old readers, in video and computer games, as a board game and a talking doll, on tee shirts, hats, calendars, cereal bowls, and lunch boxes,” Hood wrote in the introduction to her book.
She also equated the hideous Krueger with the protagonist in a 1957 book — “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss. She found a “remarkable similarity” between Krueger and the Cat.
“Both feature home invasion scenarios,” she wrote. “Freddy and the Cat both appear to children in their homes when their parents are absent or otherwise unavailable.”
After that introduction Hood focused on such authors as Robert Lawrence Stine, best known as R.L. Stine, author of such works as the Goosebumps series of children’s horror fiction novels.
At the time of that story, Hood admitted to only having read some 100 of Stine’s books — he’s done 75 alone in three Goosebumps categories, plus more than 100 just in various iterations of Fear Street.
“If you kill the monster you can’t write the sequel,” Hood said. “If you have a monster who lives through 100 books, what is the message? It is that you can’t kill the evil, you can’t solve the problem.”
And she said there is “a whole slew of writers” who do what Stine does.
There’s Darren O’Shaughnessy, aka Darren Shan, who wrote the “Cirque du Freak” series; Kevin Christopher McFadden, aka Christopher Pike, who wrote the “Spooksville” series as well as “The Last Vampire” saga; and Jerry B. Jenkins, Chris Fabry and the late Rev. Tim LaHaye, certainly known for their “Left Behind” series for adults, but also for 40 short novels under the title “Left Behind: The Kids.”
In announcing her passing on its Facebook page, the borough said, “Kitty’s legacy in Indiana will be remembered fondly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.