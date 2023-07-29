Katherine Hood

Katherine Hood, aka Dr. Kitty Hood, aka K. Shryock Hood, was an author and was elected twice to Indiana Borough Council.

 GAZETTE file photo

An author and former Indiana Borough councilwoman has died.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Kitty Hood, a respected member of our community and a two-term Indiana Borough Council member,” the borough posted on its Facebook page Friday afternoon. “Kitty’s passion for our community was evident in her commitment to public service and her impactful contributions to literature.”