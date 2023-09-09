As is usually the case at meetings of Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Council of Trustees, Associate Vice President for University Operations and Administrative Services Sam Phillips has good news to report about the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
While that was the case again Thursday — including news of record-breaking event net operating income — there’s one aspect of his quarterly reports that he wishes was better.
“Facility overhead expenditures were well-managed but continued to be negatively impacted by rising utility costs (and) unplanned non-event capital facility expenditures, resulting in ... total operating expenditures of $1,140,718 (which) exceeded budget by $226,797 and were worse than last year by $449,517 (or) 65 percent,” Phillips said.
However, the next paragraph of his report to the trustees’ Administration and Finance Committee was more optimistic: “Industry guidance points to significantly reduced utility costs for fiscal year 2023-24.”
Phillips hailed the work of KCAC General Manager Mary Ann Lambrinos and her team, which oversees a facility that had 205 events in fiscal year 2022-23, up 19 from 2021-22; drew an attendance of 133,153 in the year ending June 30, 2023, up 28,451 from 2021-22; and netted total event revenues of $2,195,419, up $1,004,833 from 2021-22.
“Year-end event net operating income (was) $194,928,” Phillips said. It was “a facility record and an annual improvement over fiscal year 2021-22 by $130,332.”
The university-run multi-purpose facility along Wayne Avenue and Pratt Drive, just south of the Indiana-White Township line, also has been riding a roller-coaster in recent years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Because of extremely successful vendor booking efforts and tight control of operating expenses,” Phillips told the trustees, “the Kovalchick Complex experienced a return to pre-COVID event activity and attendance and record-breaking financial performance.”
The IUP associate vice president also said, “due to continuing positive booking trends and improving market conditions, vendor projections are for a better than break-even financial performance for fiscal year 2023-24.”
Upcoming shows are part of the reason for that optimism.
“The American Patriot” Aaron Lewis and his “2023 Acoustic Tour” comes to the KCAC on Sept. 28.
Justin Moore brings “The You, Me & Whiskey Tour” there on Nov. 2.
And Michelle Berling Brett comes with a “Carpenters’ Christmas,” including her tribute take on the late Karen Carpenter’s “Merry Christmas Darling” on Dec. 20.
Another reason comes in the form of bookings being repeated — such as the Indiana Armstrong Builders Association Home Show, the Pennsylvania Taxidermy Convention, and conferences that also utilize IUP housing and food services.
That includes the New Testament Church Summer Convention that brought nearly 3,000 registrants in from June 5 through July 5, the North American Ghanaian Seventh Day Adventist Summer Camp with 1,500 registrants from July 18 to July 23, and a first staff summer training camp by the Coalition for Christan Outreach, that brought 175 registrants in from July 17 through July 21.
“We are in the process of rebooking all three for July 2024,” Phillips said.
The Greensburg Roman Catholic Diocese will be a first-time user of the KCAC in fiscal year 2023-24, holding its convocation there.
Other upcoming activity includes the Pennsylvania State Cheerleading Championship, and the Oberg and Rosebud holiday parties.
