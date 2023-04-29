Terry Kerr has announced his candidacy for a third term on the Indiana Area School Board. Kerr has cross-filed on both the Democratic and Republican ballots for the May 16 primary election.
Kerr retired recently after working for 31 years as a civil engineer manager with PennDOT, District 10. During his career, he held positions in the Design, Construction and Maintenance Units where he brought many projects to completion.
In the past six years, he has been a strong advocate for building a culture of financial responsibility within the school district. His commitment to fiscal discipline was evident in his cost-cutting approach to budgets, which helped to maintain zero tax increases over the last five years.
Kerr fully supported improvements by the district’s talented and passionate staff to move to a structured, science-based literacy program, which has increased reading skills for the youngest children of the district. The Multi-Tiered System of Support, Social and Emotional Learning, School-wide Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support, the district’s Summer Learning Camp and a math remediation technique are examples of other initiatives and programs approved by Kerr, which help elementary students achieve success behaviorally and academically. These programs were successfully initiated in spite of the challenges of managing a $1 million property tax revenue loss and an increase of over half a million dollars in cyber school tuition payments.
During his time on the board, Kerr has been a hard working member of the Audit & Finance Committee, the Policy & Personnel Committee and the Buildings, Grounds and Transportation Committee.
As the BGT Committee chair, Kerr used his experience as a civil engineer to prioritize and move forward many maintenance projects on the Capital Projects list that had been overlooked in the past. Since Kerr was first elected, the BTG committee has worked with a professional security consultant to implement many layers of protection across the district. In recent days, he supported the hiring of three additional guards allowing for armed security in all school buildings.
In the future, Kerr has pledged to continue to be a strong advocate for the district’s safety and security.
Kerr resides in White Township where he currently serves as president of the Mountain View Estates Condominium Association and is an active member of St. Thomas More University Parish. A graduate of Penn State, Kerr is a director of the local chapter of the American Society of Highway Engineers. He is the father of one son, Tyler, father-in-law to Ashley and the proud grandfather of Lula.
When asked why he wanted to serve on the Indiana Area school board, he has consistently answered that he wishes to use his passion and gifts to make a positive difference for the children of the Indiana community. His skills as a researcher, collaborator and consensus seeker have been the abilities he has often utilized to be a successful team member on the Indiana Area school board. He attributes his involvement in the community to his parents, who always encouraged him to do his very best for others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.