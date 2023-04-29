Terry Kerr

Terry Kerr has announced his candidacy for a third term on the Indiana Area School Board. Kerr has cross-filed on both the Democratic and Republican ballots for the May 16 primary election.

Kerr retired recently after working for 31 years as a civil engineer manager with PennDOT, District 10. During his career, he held positions in the Design, Construction and Maintenance Units where he brought many projects to completion.