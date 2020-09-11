To whom it may concern —
UNITED WAY KICKOFF
The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the United Way of Indiana County to hold its annual fundraising campaign kickoff virtually, which will be livestreamed Thursday from the Indiana Fire Association’s station along Indian Springs Road.
With a salute to first responders, the event — emceed by campaign co-chairs Kris Levan and Chrissy Struzzi — will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the campaign goal reveal is set for 5:55 p.m. Several first responders will help reveal the goal.
The livestream will be available to view on the Indiana County United Way website and on Facebook Live.
Every few minutes throughout the event, the winners of each of about 40 basket raffles and a 50/50 raffle will be announced. Tickets for a chance to win the basket raffles and 50/50 are available until Wednesday at www.bidpal.net/unitedwaykickoff.
MAKING MUSIC
Though Palace Gardens Drive-In Theatre is closed for the regular season, another virtual concert in the Encore Drive-In Nights series will be offered on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.
Kane Brown, one of the world’s top country music artists, will air a brand new, never-before-seen show for the concert.
Early bird tickets are $56 through Sept. 20, on sale now at https://www.ticketmaster.com/encoredriveinnights.
Tickets cover a vehicle with up to six people, all who must have seatbelts.
ANNIVERSARY BESTS
A happy 60th anniversary to the Punxsutawney Region Antique Automobile Club of America, which has sadly announced that the September 2020 Antique Car Show, traditionally held at Marion Center Community Park, has been canceled.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our volunteers, sponsors, visitors and car show participants,” a news release said. “We hope to see you all at our September 2021 car show when we celebrate our 61st anniversary.”
RAFFLE REMINDER
A basket party will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the social hall at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St. in Homer City.
Because of COVID-19 virus concerns, only 25 people at a time can be admitted in the hall to deposit basket tickets and receive a carry-out lunch.
Tickets are numbered. Ticketholders, please come to the church hall according to the following schedule:
• Ticket numbers 1 through 25: 1 to 1:30 p.m.
• Ticket numbers 26 through 50: 1:30 to 2 p.m.
• Ticket numbers 51 through 75: 2:30 to 3 p.m.
• Ticket numbers 76 through 100: 3 to 3:30 p.m.
• Ticket numbers 101 through 125: 3:30 to 4 p.m.
• Ticket numbers 126 and above: 4:30 to 5 p.m.
Those in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Prizes will be drawn at 5 p.m. and winners will be notified by phone.
Winning baskets may be picked up from 9 a.m. to noon and from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Call (724) 549-6151 or (724) 726-5120 with questions or for more information.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
The Indiana Lions Club will host a drive-up turkey dinner for take-out only from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Lions Health Camp. Cost is $10 and includes turkey and stuffing, salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, a vegetable and dessert.
SHOP TALK
Frye’s Antiques will offer a fall fest this weekend with prizes, COVID-19-safe snacks, sales and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. … Gas prices in the Indiana area this morning hovered around $2.55 a gallon, compared with $2.50 statewide and $2.20 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Please read but don’t bet on it: Indiana 24, Armstrong 21; Steelers 28, Giants 13; Pitt 38, Austin Peay 7. … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says the start of football season reminded him of an observation by the late, great coach Vince Lombardi: “Football is like life. It requires perseverance, self-denial, hard work, sacrifice, dedication and respect for authority.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.