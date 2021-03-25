Sentencing is scheduled for June 7 for a woman charged in connection with the Sept. 3, 2019, drug-related kidnapping and robbery of another woman.
Before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas Bianco on Wednesday, Amber Marie Lynn, 26, of Indiana and formerly of Kittanning, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit unlawful restraint, recklessly endanger another person, theft by unlawful taking and false imprisonment.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi said Lynn’s agreement to plead to four misdemeanors was due to her testifying last year against co-defendant Marquice Brussard Mann, also 26, of Indiana.
Mann went to the State Correctional Institution at Smithfield last year after the victimizing of a woman identified by prosecutors only as Erika.
Erika testified that she was with a female friend at a residence near the Indiana Mall when Lynn called them to an apartment along Oak Street.
There, between 3 and 6 p.m., the victim claimed she was held against her will over a debt she owed Mann.
The victim said Mann took his jeans and underwear off and asked the woman to give him oral sex to settle the debt, but she declined.
Eventually, authorities said, the victim’s grandmother withdrew $280 from an ATM, and the victim gave it to Mann, who allowed them to leave.
Mann was sentenced in November by Senior Judge Timothy Creany to a year’s probation in Erika’s case, as well as four to eight years in a separate case, the Aug. 13, 2019, robbery of Taco Bell in Indiana.