The newly established Ben Franklin Elementary Kindness Club greeted car kids and students getting off their school buses Friday. The goal of the Kindness Club is, of course, to spread kindness throughout the school. Some of the ideas are Friday fun greeters, giving new students tours, serving kindergartners as helpers and weeding the flower garden. Applications were accepted to gain acceptance from those third-grade students who were interested. The club is comprised of 20 students who meet before or after school hours. The club was started by third-grade teachers Angie Petroff and Shannon Redinger. Other sponsors are Stephanie Brilhart, the school counselor, and Principal Kelly Urbani. Pictured are Petroff surrounded by members of the Kindness Club.
featured
Kindness Club brings smiles to fellow students
Latest News
- Top Fed official sees need for more interest rate increases
- DEAR ABBY: Overwhelmed young adult looking for a reset
- Valuables found in Center Township Sheetz restroom
- Blairsville man jailed for assaulting Indiana man
- Sentences reported in two cases stemming from police pursuits
- Pittman grills Shapiro cabinet members during budget hearing
- America's first heroes: Revolutionary War soldiers reburied
- Daisy
Most Popular
Articles
- Nolan Finley: EVs may be green, but are they sustainable?
- Ryan J. Gould
- Shelocta man killed in Westmoreland motorcycle crash
- Woman, three kids sought after shoplifting trip
- Cindy Elaine Isenberg
- Richard 'Rich' Blair Shank
- Late Deaths
- Donald R. Berkebile
- James Stewart Gallo
- White Township resident, business owner proposes noise ordinance
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.