Ben Franklin Kindness Club

The newly established Ben Franklin Elementary Kindness Club greeted car kids and students getting off their school buses Friday. The goal of the Kindness Club is, of course, to spread kindness throughout the school. Some of the ideas are Friday fun greeters, giving new students tours, serving kindergartners as helpers and weeding the flower garden. Applications were accepted to gain acceptance from those third-grade students who were interested. The club is comprised of 20 students who meet before or after school hours. The club was started by third-grade teachers Angie Petroff and Shannon Redinger. Other sponsors are Stephanie Brilhart, the school counselor, and Principal Kelly Urbani. Pictured are Petroff surrounded by members of the Kindness Club.

 Submitted photo

