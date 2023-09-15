A model-type ordinance containing portions of animal control rules from multiple other communities brought more than 100 people to this week’s meeting of Kiskiminetas Township’s board of supervisors.
What looked like the potential creation of city-type animal control rules clamping down on the rural, agricultural township brought people out in droves to the meeting Wednesday.
The township’s new solicitor, Myron Sainovich, noted he had gathered information from other communities’ animal control ordinances for the supervisors to consider, and that the ordinances from other places contained rules controlling 12 kinds of animals, including dogs and chickens.
The supervisors were to remove the parts of the ordinance that they didn’t like, Supervisor Charles Rodnicki said, and the consideration of a new ordinance was just in its infancy.
The model ordinance containing parts of other municipalities’ ordinances had been placed by an unidentified citizen on the internet with a false statement that it would be voted on Wednesday night, according to Patrick Bono, the township’s secretary/treasurer.
During the meeting, one resident after another said no more rules are needed, and that they live or farm in a rural township to avoid what they classified as onerous city-type controls on basic freedoms, including the right to own animals.
However, the purpose of the new ordinance was to allow the supervisors to place some controls on the ownership of alligators and venomous snakes in the municipality, not to regulate chickens or dogs, Bono also said during the meeting.
After two alligators were sighted in the Kiskiminetas River, and one was captured, the supervisors voiced a desire for a new ordinance that would require owners of alligators and poisonous snakes to inform the township if one got loose.
Toward the end of the meeting after hearing statements from many residents, township Supervisor Dylan Foster made a motion to eliminate the new ordinance from consideration.
The crowd in the meeting room erupted in cheers and applause.
Supervisor Jeff Snyder is a farmer. Foster said at the end of the meeting that he and Snyder had “a lot of problems” with the model ordinance.
The township will continue to use its existing ordinance, Ordinance No. 3 of 2021, governing “the possession, keeping, treatment and transport of exotic, venomous and dangerous animals in the township of Kiski.”
Attorney Sainovich suggested the existing ordinance might not be specific enough to allow the supervisors to win a case involving animals in magisterial district court.
According to Bono, the township’s legal representative had suggested it might be better to create a new ordinance rather than amending the existing ordinance.
In other matters, a woman in the audience asked the supervisors if they are thinking of joining a regional police department.
“We’re discussing merging the police department to save taxpayer money, so we don’t have to raise taxes again,” Foster said.
A police department merger could bring the township savings of around $150,000 per year, Snyder said.
The Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department was formed by a joint venture of the Gilpin Township, Freeport Borough and Ford City Borough police departments; and Leechburg Borough, Parks Township and North Apollo are part of a study being done by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to see if the municipalities should form a joint police department.
Kiski Township is not yet part of a study to investigate the possibility of forming a joint department, an official said.
Anne Cloonan is a staff writer for the Kittanning Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.