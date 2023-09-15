Addressing concerns over animal control in Kiski Township

New Kiskiminetas Township Solicitor Myron Sainovich (standing, far right) spoke this week to the crowd during a meeting of the township’s board of supervisors.

 ANNE CLOONAN/Kittanning Leader Times

A model-type ordinance containing portions of animal control rules from multiple other communities brought more than 100 people to this week’s meeting of Kiskiminetas Township’s board of supervisors.

What looked like the potential creation of city-type animal control rules clamping down on the rural, agricultural township brought people out in droves to the meeting Wednesday.