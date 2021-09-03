In front of the crowded grandstands Thursday as the Indiana County Fair roared back to life after two days of canceled events due to rain, Chris Adams, representing First Commonwealth Bank, planted a big smooch on Olivia the pig as Evergreen After School Club’s annual Kiss a Pig fundraiser drew to a close.
Adams, the top fundraiser, raised $26,035 toward the total amount of $59,178.70, said Dave Janusek, Evergreen’s director of operations/learning specialist.
The total nearly tripled 2019’s amount of $20,000 and smashed through this year’s campaign goal of $30,000.
A nonprofit organization, Evergreen After School Club promotes the educational and character development of boys and girls in a safe and caring environment.
The club serves 1,500 county members and their families in the River Valley, Homer-Center, Penns Manor, Purchase Line and United School Districts.
Joyce Sharman, Evergreen’s board president, explained fundraisers, such as the Kiss a Pig contest, are important to the club to fund operating costs that are not covered by grants.
Evergreen is funded largely by the Department of Education, she said, but uncovered items include summer meals, added transportation and field trips.
“Events like Kiss a Pig fill the gaps and give members many opportunities that they otherwise may not have had,” Sharman said.
She provided statistics that show among the students who attend Evergreen, one in two improved grades in math and language arts; two in three improved homework completion and class participation; three in five showed improved behavior in class; and students gained up to 20 percentiles in standardized math test scores.
“The individuals on this stage tonight help make these programs possible in Indiana County and I would like to thank them,” Sharman said.
The top three fundraisers were Adams at $26,035; Jimmy Rickard, at $13,686.32, representing Evergreen’s board of directors; and “Indiana County’s one and only,” Kay Smith, raising $10,210.32.
Other contestants were Wayne Obitz, representing Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate and the Kiwanis Club of Indiana; Diana Dickie, of S&T Bank; Lou Sacco, representing the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #33; Lilian Clemens, of the Evergreen board; Indiana County Sheriff Bob Fyock; and Drew Kimmell of Dutch Run Coal Company.
In front of the grandstands, which were packed for the Cheerleading Expo, Adams puckered up and kissed a very willing Olivia, who attended with handler Katie Offman.
The Indiana County Fair continues tonight and Saturday. Gate admission is $8 from 2 p.m. to close, and carnival rides are not included in admission prices.
For the full schedule of events, visit www.indiana countyfair.com.