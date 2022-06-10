To whom it may concern –
PIGS WON’T FLY ...
What’s become an annual tradition in Indiana County, and event that hits the sweet spots of generating community buzz and raising a lot of money for a worthy cause, has unexpectedly been scratched from the 2022 calendar. Evergreen After School Club has announced a temporary hiatus for the “Kiss A Pig” fundraiser and promised that it would be revived in 2023. The word came this week from organizer Patti Simmons.
“Kiss A Pig” each year brings a cross-section of community notables from business, politics, education, service and other sectors who vie for the chance to lock lips with a porcine partner. The summer-long promotion typically ends on a sultry evening at Indiana County Fair where the contestants line up on the stage before the grandstand and learn who rounded up the largest amount of donations for Evergreen After School Club. The top money maker earns a personal moment with Porky.
... BUT OLD GLORY WILL
Indiana B.P.O. Elks leader Bob King reminds us of the annual Flag Day ceremony, looking to be the greatest indoor display of stars and strips in Indiana, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday. The lodge will honor local home and business owners who’ve gained the Elks’ admiration for their patriotic, public displays of the U.S. flag on their properties.
The Flag Day ritual is a mandate in the Elks’ charter.
BOOK ’EM, GRACE!
Phase II of the community-wide book recycling program undertaken now by Grace United Methodist Church is days away. The team of book sale volunteers spent the spring soliciting donations of pre-read books; next, the volumes go out on tables and up for sale a week from now, 2 to 8 p.m. June 17 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 18, in the fellowship hall at the downtown church.
BEG YOUR PARDON
An article and photo caption Wednesday scrambled the titles of two members of Homer City Volunteer Fire Department. The father-son first-responding tandem of Joe Iezzi Sr. and Joe Iezzi Jr. joined in honoring fellow firefighter Scott Johnston for his quick-witted rescue of two youngsters and their parents from a burning house across the street from his home in frigid February cold. For the record, Joe Iezzi Sr., the former fire chief of the department, today serves as chief engineer. Joe Jr. has chief in his title too but he’s second assistant. Hats off to Chief Terry Gardner for the clarifications.
STILL ON THE BURNER
Bucks County-based property developer The Verrichia Company brought revised paperwork before White Township’s planning commission this week. The panel on Tuesday will consider a request to adjust the property boundary lines in the Oakland Avenue site where Verrichia plans construction of Panera Bread and Applebee’s restaurants opposite Aldi grocery store.
The new lines more clearly lay out the path of a new township road that could connect with Lenz Road or cut across other undeveloped ground to Indian Springs Road. As for the developer bringing in the blueprints for a construction permit: the ball is in Verrichia’s court.
YOU CAN’T CHEAT ON THIS TEST
Indiana Rotary Club has organized the annual blood analysis wellness clinic, set for 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. June 25 at Indiana Mall. The AMBA technicians from Qwest Diagnostics draw blood samples for coronary, kidney and liver disease, diabetes, anemia and other routine tests for a one-time $42 fee. A doctor’s order is required for prostate, colorectal cancer and other screenings. Appointments are required at 1 (800) 234-8888.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Roll down the windows? Hey, put the tops down, too! Summit Church along West Pike hosts a car cruise from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Owners pay $5 to park their rides for public admiration. Get an eyeful of chrome and grab some chow from the food truck vendors. Proceeds benefit the Summit Church Youth Ministry.
The Bricks acoustic trio headlines the Summer Concerts in the Park at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Park in Indiana.
The Full Count Softball Indiana County Camp and Tournament will have local ball fields crowded over the weekend as scores of teams converge to compete on all available diamonds from Clymer to Shelocta to Homer City, and from the Optimists Club Little League fields in Indiana to the ball fields throughout White Township. The influx of players, coaches, families and their rooters from throughout western Pennsylvania stand to generate some cash ripple through the county’s economy. Tom Harley, of White Township, is the local director for the event.
Worth the drive: the Pick-A-Dilly Herb Faire set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Dillweed Bed & Breakfast Inn, on the Dilltown trail head of the Ghost Town Trail and the Smicksburg Strawberry Festival, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Need to stay close to home? Head over to the Indiana Farmers Market, operating from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot behind S&T Bank along South Eighth Street.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
White Township was booming with plans for a 250-lot housing development off South Sixth Street, the arrival of 300 golfers for the VFW state tournament at the Post No. 1989 links, and the issuance of 30 building permits in one month alone. Gazette News Editor Bill Hastings reported on the plans for a $100,000 addition to Holiday Inn, Wayne Avenue, and a $42,000 addition to the Season-All plant across the road, 44 years ago in the June 9, 1978, “Inside Indiana” column. Other plans, meanwhile, called for demolition of the old St. Bernard Church at North Fifth and Oak streets. “The Star of the Sea” novelist Linda Haldeman was set for an autograph session that evening at The Book Nook in Indiana. Indiana Fire Association was gearing up for its centennial celebration. Also that week, Indiana Borough Planning Commission rejected a proposal by Dick Sherry to build a nine-unit apartment building on School Street. Too close to Horace Mann Elementary, the panel ruled.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Motorists everywhere are wondering where the ceiling will be — or whether one exists — for continuously climbing gasoline prices. Most filling stations in the Indiana/White Township area reached $4.99 while two reported 87 octane at $5.09, according to pennsylvaniagasprices.com ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, figures on an uptick in business with the recent serious talk by folks of returning to shoe leather express for getting around.
