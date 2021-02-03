Crews from several area fire departments fought flames that broke out Tuesday evening in the kitchen of a two-story house along North Taylor Avenue.
Fire officials said three cats died in the fire.
Two women safely escaped as the fire filled the house with heavy smoke that poured from the eaves and billowed from doors as firefighters entered and exited the house.
“They closed the doors as they got out and that helped to contain the fire,” said Third Assistant Chief David Smith of Indiana Fire Association. He said the kitchen was destroyed, and some flames spread to the living room and attached garage.
Smith termed the fire “accidental” but said officials couldn’t pinpoint the exact cause.
Indiana, Homer City, Creekside and Clymer fire companies answered the alarm about 9:30 p.m. while Plumville, Coral-Graceton and Commodore fire departments were activated to standby in their fire stations. Crews returned to their stations before midnight.
The American Red Cross of Indiana County assisted the residents with their emergency needs.