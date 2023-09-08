Kiwanis makes donation to East Pike Inclusive Playground Project

On the gravel bed that will soon be home to a new, inclusive playground, East Pike Elementary School accepted a $20,000 donation from the Indiana Kiwanis club to begin installation of new pieces that will allow students to play together regardless of ability. Pictured from left are Graham Adams, East Pike Principal Donald Springer, Olivia Reed, Indiana Kiwanis club Vice President Bonnie Dunlap, club President Wayne Obitz, Miles Pavlick, East Pike Lifeskills Teacher Claire Pajack and Hailey Kent.

 Frey Heide/Gazette

Kiwanis International’s Indiana club has agreed to donate $20,000 to East Pike Elementary’s inclusive playground project.

The donation secures the pieces to convert the existing playground set, or phase one of the project, into a more accessible set for kids with mobility issues. Additionally, it accelerated the timeline for completion of this project, according to East Pike Principal Donald Springer.