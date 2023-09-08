Kiwanis International’s Indiana club has agreed to donate $20,000 to East Pike Elementary’s inclusive playground project.
The donation secures the pieces to convert the existing playground set, or phase one of the project, into a more accessible set for kids with mobility issues. Additionally, it accelerated the timeline for completion of this project, according to East Pike Principal Donald Springer.
“Things have happened relatively quickly,” he said. “This large donation takes a big chunk of what we needed. It allowed that phase two purchase to happen now.”
The decision was made when members of the Kiwanis club were brainstorming where to direct their philanthropy.
“Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers looking to help communities one child at a time,” said Wayne Obitz, president of the Indiana Kiwanis Club. “We looked around for a project that helps the most children in our community and that brought us (to East Pike).”
“It’s their goal,” said Bonnie Dunlap, vice president of the Indiana Kiwanis club, “and we’re glad to assist with their goal, to have all kids to play together regardless of their abilities or disabilities.”
Installation of phase one will begin Monday with drainage work and is expected to complete before winter sets in. Once the initial playground is installed and the accessibility pieces received, construction on phase two can begin, which Springer hopes will be completed by spring.
Fundraising is still ongoing, with East Pike’s Back to School night raising an additional $700 for the project. The goal will be to pursue phase three goals, including adding additional play pieces for students with disabilities and installing a mobility-friendly floor.
“We have events planned at restaurants throughout town where they will donate a portion of their proceeds from the evening. Right now we’re looking to get the playground installed and the order placed for phase two so we can get that on a calendar.”
