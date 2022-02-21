The Indiana Kiwanis Club and Ben Franklin Elementary School in Indiana have announced a partnership that supports the ongoing development an outdoor learning space at the school.
Through the club’s effort to give back to the community, the Kiwanis Club donated over $44,000 to the project, which was originally started by first grade teacher Sean Moran.
Moran was partly inspired by the pandemic.
“We were trying to figure out how to give mask breaks and different things inside the school and it was challenging,” Moran said. “Eventually I thought, let’s just go outside.”
Outside of the school, there was more space for students to safely distance and constant fresh air.
“We started in September of 2020,” he said. “I would take the students outside and sit with them and read stories on some tree stumps I got from a neighbor.”
The space they were using didn’t really have a form or function at the time. Moran, a former student of Ben Franklin himself, said the area was “a place you didn’t go down in,” for the longest time.
“But, I thought, here’s a chance to make this space really come to life for students. I’m a production guy, I like to make things and I thought ‘let’s make this big if we’re going to do this,’” he said.
Moran wanted to make the space accessible for the whole school, something that all students could use and not just his first graders. The plan is for the area to contain places to learn, explore, play and exercise. Distinct areas of the space will include a pavilion (already built with donations from the community), a large instructional area, a sensory area, gardens and a food court.
“We formed a committee,” he said. “We have representatives from each grade level and were challenged, in a good way, by the board. So we really started to hustle to get donations and other things to make it happen.”
Eventually, it was learned the Kiwanis Club was looking to help the community. Ben Franklin Principal Kelly Urbani wrote a proposal and sent it on it’s way.
Kiwanis Club Vice President Bonni Dunlap said the club is “fortunate enough to have monies in our account to give out a fairly nice sum each year to a big project.”
The club sent out notices to community groups and human services organizations encouraging them to apply for a donation.
“The timing was such that we got the information from Sean (Moran) and we thought it was a great project,” she said. “One of our main international Kiwanis goals is to support projects for children and we wanted to make sure we had a project that would have a big impact for lots of children.”
The sentiment was echoed by Kiwanis President Wayne Obitz.
“We were looking for something that would have a nice impact for the community,” he said. “It fit our goals because it helps to benefit children and it’s a long-term result. This is a project that will help students in the near future as well as students on down the road. It doesn’t just help a few people for a short time; this is is going to be an ongoing benefit.”
Once the project was chosen, the Kiwanis Club donated over $44,000 to the area. The donation will cover the cost of “paved sidewalks through the area to ensure accessibility for all students and for a bridge, amphitheater, trees and rock garden,” according to a news release.
“It’s nice we were able to have the funds to do this,” Obitz said. “The funds came from years and years of Kiwanis bingo that’s a big money maker for us. Many Kiwanians, for decades, have worked bingo to help raise this money and of course it wouldn’t be possible without all of the people who came out to play bingo. We owe a lot to the foresight of those that came before me and put money aside for the future. That’s what enables us to do big projects like this. It was a collaborative effort.”
Moran is just one of the people involved incredibly thankful for the generous donation.
“This would have taken so much longer without funding,” he said. “We’ve already got some things done, like the pavilion. I’ve put in a lot of hours out there and spent quite a bit of time during the summer working there, but I was never really looking for the money. I’m doing this to see the students enjoy it.”
Moran said he hopes to have things built and ready for use in October. Eventually, he also wants the outdoor classroom to be available for other schools and community organizations to use the space.
“My dream is for it to be open to more than just Ben Franklin students,” Moran said. “It would be great for other schools to use the space or for groups like the Scouts to use it.”
In addition to Kiwanis, Moran thanked his coworkers, the administration and those who have believed in him and his project.
“It’s been a huge project and their support has meant the world to me; that’s what keeps me going,” he said.
“I just want this to be something unique for Ben Franklin and the district. I’m looking forward to seeing the happy faces and the smiles from the students. Seeing kids smiling and having fun, that’s the reward of this, to me.”