To whom it may concern —
BETTER TO GIVE
After a pledge from the Indiana Kiwanis Club of $15,000 and a challenge to other community groups to raise more, the Indiana County Community Action Program will now have a large freezer.
The freezer will allow ICCAP to accept more frozen donations to be given to those in need in Indiana County.
Many thanks to Grace United Methodist Church, InFirst Bank, Mid Day Rotary Club, Evening Rotary Club, Maraj Holdings, StreamFlo, Summit Church, Dr. John Frank and Ron and Esther Sain for the rest of the money needed for the $35,000 freezer and generator.
“The freezer is on order and the site is being prepared,” according to the Kiwanis Club. “Thanks to our community for providing the funds in a two-week period. We are proud to serve and live in Indiana County.”
ON THE WEB
The League of Women Voters of Indiana County launched a new website on Jan. 1. To view the website, go to lwvindianacounty .org. The redesign was led by Connor Tshudy, of Voyage Media Works, and content was provided by LOWV members Vera Bonnet, Ellen Chinn, Cindy Rogers and Sue Welsh, according to president Anne Simmons.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
Be sure to recognize these good neighbors, the folks who plow out driveways and shovel sidewalks for others during recent snowstorms. The recent snowstorms on the area brought out many people to help those who needed sidewalks shoveled and driveways plowed.
Clymer: John Hardesty Jr., of Morris Street; Dave and Debbie Malicky, Walcott Street; Art Mervine, Sixth Street;
Center Township: Rick Chimino (Smith Road)
Creekside: Garry Houser
Commodore: Greg Mahaffey (Hill Road)
Elderton: Chris Bash
Home: Bob Neese (Tanoma Road)
Homer City: Dean Webster, Randy Mogle (Old Route 119), Bob Choma and Larry Tanner (East Church Street)
Indiana: Tom Fruehstorfer, Chestnut Street; Dave Allan, Jeff Rescenete and Tim McGinnis, west end of Church Street; Tom Rowles; Dick Work (Locust Street); PJ Belin (Gabriel Avenue); Bill Thompson State Farm; Amanda Frampton and Jacob O’Neal, Church Street; Kevin Fleming (Mabel Lane); Tom Millen (Oak Street between Sixth and Seventh)
White Township: Bill Smeltz, Hammil Road; Mike Irvin and A.J. Shellenbarger, Forrest Ridge Road; Linda and Gary Stephens, Lammert Road; Mel Cornel and Doug Hildridge, Monticello; Justin Kaskan (Airport Road)
Plumville: Ron Smith, Don Behune; Everett Reed and Sharbaugh family (Barclay Road); Keith Colvin and Mike Shanshala, Barclay Road
Sagamore: Perry Hayes
Smicksburg: Dennis Schrecengost
BUSINESS BYTES
The Indiana branch of electric wholesaler Hite Electric at 1800 Warren Road has closed, according to a posted notice. Indiana customers will continue to be served from the Johnstown office, according to the notice.
And in Creekside, the former Stern’s Soft Serve ice cream parlor has been sold for $74,500 from Randy K. and Evelyn B. Stern.
Wells’ Sweet Treats, according to its Facebook page, plans to continue to operate as Stern’s did, but the new owners intend to add more treats.
“We look forward to continuing the business,” they posted.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices in the Indiana area today were hovering around $2.65 a gallon, compared with $2.59 statewide and $2.30 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Please read, but don’t bet on it: Steelers 28, Browns 21. … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says he was recently reminded of something the late American jurist Charles W. Pickering once said: “A healthy democracy requires a decent society; it requires that we are honorable, generous, tolerant and respectful.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.