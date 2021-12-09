KNIGHTS FIGHT THE COLD

The Indiana-based Council No. 1481 of Knights of Columbus has joined the organization’s national Coats for Kids program to assist local children in need of winter wear. The Knights on Tuesday donated 48 winter coats and $500 cash for the purchase of additional coats to Indiana County Community Action Program’s “Stop the Cold” and the Salvation Army’s “Angels Wings” campaign. From left, local K of C members B.J. Pino, Dan Minor, John Walker, Coats for Kids Chairman Pat Scanlon, Sherry Lucas of ICCAP, and knights Tom Pearson, Mike Morris, Joe Bobick and Jeff Bacha took part in the presentation.
