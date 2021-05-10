Members of Knights of Columbus Council No.1481, Indiana, provided carnations for hundreds of mothers living in personal care and nursing homes in the Indiana area in their honor for Mothers Day.
The annual distribution was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.
Among the moms were, seated from left, Barbara Mack, Lillian Wallace and Eleanor Gallati, residents of St. Andrews Village, White Township.
Knights member David Lieb, left, St. Andrews staffer Kaitlyn Lipinski, and Council No. 1481 Grand Knight Bob Dalecki took part in the distribution of carnations.