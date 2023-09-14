It was not your typical topic of discussion for the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.
And some might not see it as a problem, for instance, at the annual knotweed festival held in August in Blairsville.
However, as Ralph Ferraro of White Township told the board Wednesday, “We have a problem.”
Ferraro, who is retired from working with real estate and mortgages, called knotweed “Indiana County’s cancer” and said “collectively as a society we are not doing anything” to eliminate the plant.
Yes, he said, people are spraying the knotweed and mowing it, but more needed to be done.
Ferraro went on to say “entire hillsides in Johnstown are completely taken in with knotweed.”
According to Penn State Extension, Japanese knotweed, an herbaceous perennial member of the buckwheat family, was introduced from East Asia in the late 1800s as an ornamental and to stabilize streambanks.
The extension service said Japanese knotweed is a highly successful invader of wetlands, stream corridors, forest edges and drainage ditches across the country, while its close relative, giant knotweed, is very similar in appearance and ecology, and the two species form the hybrid Bohemian knotweed.
“If we don’t do something,” Ferraro told the commissioners, “it is going to affect everyone,” decreasing property values and destroying infrastructure.
He urged the county commissioners to “somehow put a task force together” and enact “an immediate moratorium at the recycling center” in Center Township because of what could happen with “a piece of knotweed the size of a matchstick.”
Ferraro also has taken his message to two recent meetings of the White Township Board of Supervisors.
Ferraro went past the three-minute limit for public comment at commissioners’ meetings. (He was one of two who signed up for that public comment time, and the only one who took advantage of it.)
Still, Board Chairman R. Michael Keith was compelled to cut Ferraro off.
As he told Ferraro, “I have your number. We will contact you.”
Ferraro left the meeting after finishing his comments, and the board turned to a relatively light agenda, other than several topics brought up by the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development.
The board approved a Child Welfare Information System data sharing agreement to run from October 2023 through September 2024.
“This agreement establishes the terms and conditions in which the Child Welfare Information Solution will disclose and exchange certain information to the county Children & Youth Agencies via one of the six approved case management systems utilized by the 67 Children & Youth agencies in accordance with the Child Welfare Act of 1980, the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act, and the Child Protective Services Law,” Fiscal Officer Holly Moyer-George said on behalf of Indiana County’s CYS. “There will be no costs to the agency.”
County Information Technology Director Eric Leonard presented a proposal from Link Computer Corporation for replacement of all networking switches at all facilities throughout the county, including a replacement firewall that will increase network safety at all locations, in a five-year lease costing $153,106, or $33,816.25 yearly or $2,818.02 monthly.
As approved by the commissioners, Leonard said the proposal also includes a new wireless network for the court house that will be integrated into that firewall for safety and efficiency.
Also Wednesday, the board approved two bidders’ offers for Indiana County Emergency Management Agency surplus equipment.
Mike Kosalko’s $35 bid was approved for a natural gas generator, while Frederick Fuellner’s bids were approved for a pallet of emergency lights for $37 and a truck bed with water tanks for $269.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.