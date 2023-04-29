Cornerstone Worship Center will be hosting a Korean prayer team from Seoul, South Korea, from Tuesday through Tuesday, May 9.
This Korean prayer team is only one team that is coming to 40 cities to pray for America. The team coming to Indiana is made up of 11 individuals.
The reason these teams are coming is this: 50 years ago, Billy Graham went to Seoul to hold a five-day crusade, which was the largest crusade Graham ever held.
In that crusade, 3 million people attended and 75,000 people responded to make Jesus Christ their Lord and Savior.
The local co-hosts of this event are Pastors JP Price and Paul Price.
“The prayer team wants to pray three times a day and will be praying both locally and in area places from Pittsburgh, Johnstown, Somerset County and even in Jamestown, New York,” said Pastor Paul Price, founder of Cornerstone Worship Center.
Locally, the team will be at services at Cornerstone at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
Pastor Paul Price invites the public to attend. Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass and Route 286, White Township.
