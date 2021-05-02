Jill Krinock-Beatrice has announced she is seeking office as Derry Township tax collector.
She is a 1987 graduate of Derry and the daughter of Jack and Carol Krinock, of Millwood.
Krinock-Beatrice is married to Jeffrey Beatrice, son of Premo and Ann “Lois” Beatrice, of New Derry.
“Many of you may remember Premo served on the Derry School Board 25 years, his passion for music and his band Premo & The Times Before,” she said in a news release.
Her late mother Carol Krinock started her tax collecting career working for Emil Kraynak. She then worked for Dave Matrunik and upon his resignation, ran and served as tax collector for more than 20 years.
Krinock-Beatrice worked for her mother in the office several years after graduating high school. After her mother retired from tax collector, cousin Karen Krinock served for 12 years and retired in 2017.
“My love for working with the public started with my mom’s example and has served me well through the years,” Krinock-Beatrice said in the release. “My most recent position was with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission but unfortunately we were all laid off in June 2018 due to ‘technology.’ I’m a firm believer that no technology can ever replace a happy, smiling face and being able to speak directly to someone who is trained and knowledgeable of the task at hand.
“This position has been in my family for several years. I’m very familiar with what it takes to go above and beyond for the people, not only from my own experiences, but also seeing the work put forward by my mom Carol and cousin Karen Krinock over the years.”
Krinock-Beatrice said she wants to bring fresh ideas and positive solutions to the Derry Township Tax Office.
“I promise to everyone in the township that I possess the professionalism, compassion and respect our community deserves,” she said. “I will meet you with a smile. I know your visits to me won’t be your favorite time but perhaps I can change that and make your experience a little more positive. If given the opportunity I will work for the people who elected me into office and hopefully meet and be of help to every person in our township/community.”
If elected, Krinock-Beatrice plans to have the office opened Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., all year (except holidays that will be posted weeks in advance). She pledged to be open additional hours during the discount period, including longer hours and possibly some Saturdays.
She also wants to look into possibly accepting other forms of payment and says she will be available during the crucial penalty period at the end of the year and that on Dec. 31 the office would be opened.
“I believe there are workable solutions available that will enhance your ability to access the office and make your end of year payments,” she said. “It’s so important I’m available for you to do so and I will make this happen during that crucial timeframe.”