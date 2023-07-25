JOHNSTOWN — A veteran educator in the Southern Alleghenies has been named new executive director of The Challenge Program Inc., a Johnstown-based educational non-profit, effective Aug. 1.
Dr. Mark J. Kudlawiec recently retired after 12 years as superintendent of the Chestnut Ridge School District in Bedford County, after a teaching career that began in Maryland in 1987 and continued more recently in the Forest Hills School District near Johnstown, where he taught technology education.
He moved over to administration beginning with a stint as principal and executive director of the Admiral Peary Area Vocational-Technical School near Ebensburg.
The Challenge Program Inc.’s mission is to motivate high school students to develop the habits required to succeed in school and in their careers by building business and education partnerships.
There are 128 participating schools in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, including regionally Homer Center, Indiana Area, Marion Center Area, Penns Manor Area, Purchase Line, River Valley and United high schools in Indiana County, Apollo-Ridge and Armstrong high schools in Armstrong County, and the Indiana County Technology Center and Lenape Technology School.
“We are honored to have Dr. Kudlawiec in this newly created role where he is positioned to drive the continued growth of The Challenge Program Inc.,” said program President Barbara Grandinetti. “Throughout his leadership in Cambria and Bedford county schools, Dr. Kudlawiec has been a true champion of the program. He has seen first-hand its impact on the school and business community.”
Among his leadership responsibilities for The Challenge Program Inc., Dr. Kudlawiec will collaborate with the board of directors to identify, create, and implement strategic plans and oversee the development of a talented team of employees.
