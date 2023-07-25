Dr. Mark J. Kudlawiec

JOHNSTOWN — A veteran educator in the Southern Alleghenies has been named new executive director of The Challenge Program Inc., a Johnstown-based educational non-profit, effective Aug. 1.

Dr. Mark J. Kudlawiec recently retired after 12 years as superintendent of the Chestnut Ridge School District in Bedford County, after a teaching career that began in Maryland in 1987 and continued more recently in the Forest Hills School District near Johnstown, where he taught technology education.