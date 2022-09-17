Laurie Kuzneski

Laurie Kuzneski, director of client development at Indiana-based Kuzneski Insurance Group, has been selected for the 2022-2023 cohort of Leadership Pittsburgh Inc., a nonprofit professional training and coaching organization best known as the region’s premier community leadership, identification, connection and development organization.

Kuzneski, of White Township, joins 57 others in the 39th cohort of this highly selective program, which includes 10 months of curriculum focused on examining the region’s most pressing issues. She is the only member of this cohort selected from Indiana County.

