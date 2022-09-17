Laurie Kuzneski, director of client development at Indiana-based Kuzneski Insurance Group, has been selected for the 2022-2023 cohort of Leadership Pittsburgh Inc., a nonprofit professional training and coaching organization best known as the region’s premier community leadership, identification, connection and development organization.
Kuzneski, of White Township, joins 57 others in the 39th cohort of this highly selective program, which includes 10 months of curriculum focused on examining the region’s most pressing issues. She is the only member of this cohort selected from Indiana County.
The program kicked off Tuesday with a reception at the Duquesne Club in Pittsburgh, and an opening retreat is scheduled for later in September. Then, the class will convene monthly for daylong sessions. The program runs through June 2023.
Leadership Pittsburgh has cultivated a graduate network of more than 3,000 civic leaders.
“This is an amazing opportunity for me to learn about our region and apply that knowledge to our community,” Kuzneski said. “My hope is that being a member of Leadership Pittsburgh’s 39th cohort will make me a better business leader, board member and neighbor.”
“The participants selected for this cohort represent a diverse cross-section of our community at significant levels of influence,” said Jenn Beer, CEO of Leadership Pittsburgh. “We are honored that leaders of this caliber believe that civic leadership engagement in our community matters. The commitment to participating in Leadership Pittsburgh will strengthen bonds and networks between the participants, their organizations and the region.”
Kuzneski Insurance Group, headquartered at 27 N. Sixth St. in Indiana, also operates an office on Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh.