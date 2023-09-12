Chip

Chip Stoicovy, senior director of the Biogas Business Unit for Air Liquide, conducted an informational meeting Monday night about the renewable gas plant currently under construction in Center Township.

 MICHAEL JOHNSON/Gazette

CORAL — Residents who attended an informational meeting Monday night concerning the Air Liquide Renewable Natural Gas Plant in Center Township were less than thrilled with some of what they learned.

For starters, the French-based company with a growing biomethane gas presence in the United States, has hired outside contractors to work on construction of its facility in 119 Business Park, nor will it use local labor — trucking, for example — to help with daily plant operations.