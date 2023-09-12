CORAL — Residents who attended an informational meeting Monday night concerning the Air Liquide Renewable Natural Gas Plant in Center Township were less than thrilled with some of what they learned.
For starters, the French-based company with a growing biomethane gas presence in the United States, has hired outside contractors to work on construction of its facility in 119 Business Park, nor will it use local labor — trucking, for example — to help with daily plant operations.
The facility, once built and fully operational, will convert manure from animals, mainly dairy cows, into a natural gas that can be used as fuel to power residential and commercial customers.
Chip Stoicovy, senior director of the Biogas Business Unit for Air Liquide, said the facility, which he said cost between $25 million and $50 million to build, should be operational “by the second quarter” of 2024.
Shawn Steffee, a local inspector and business agent for Boilermakers Local 154 and president of the South Central PA Building and Construction Trades Council, was irked that Air Liquide is using an Ohio-based company to do concrete work that local contractors can do.
“I’ve got a beef with an Ohio cement company coming in here to do some work when I have plenty of guys here to do that same work,” he said. “That’s where the jobs are going to come from — building and maintaining this facility.”
Stoicovy said the company plans to “use the weight of the local trades to get help” with building and maintaining the facility.
“We’ve built everything all over southwestern Pa.,” Steffee said. “We’ve built $1 billion gas plants; we built a $20 million cracker plant; we maintain and build power plants. No one reached out to me as a building trades president. … There are a hell of a lot of guys who live right here — right in this town and right in this area — who would benefit from that job over there.”
The concrete work involves laying 8,000 cubic yards of concrete to fill in an abandoned mine and form the foundation for what also is known as a renewable natural gas, or RNG, processor. That processor takes biomethane extracted from organic waste, mainly from dairy cows and other animals, and purifies it for eventual injection into pipelines owned by Peoples Natural Gas for delivery to residential and commercial customers.
“I hear you loud and clear on the construction side of it,” Stoicovy said, “but, again, we’re going to be here for the next 20, 30 years or more and we’ll be maintaining and working with local support for our maintenance work.”
Other people in attendance asked about odor and noise emissions from the new plant. Stoicovy said the noise would be minimal and odor from the organic waste will be contained within a closed system, which he called a “cap” on the building housing the processor. He added that the walls surrounding the processor would be between 12 inches to 18 inches thick.
As for the noise, Jerry Bertig wasn’t satisfied with what he called a lack of an answer.
“The noise of a few cars in the daytime is vastly different than what you might hear when you’re trying to sleep in the quiet of the nighttime here,” he said. “Are you telling us we’re going to hear a constant hum from this plant?”
Most people in attendance made it known to Stoicovy that they were not against having the plant; they were concerned with what they deemed a lack of information.
“So what exactly is the point of this meeting when (the plant) is already under construction?” Bertig asked. “Is it just to try to address community concerns and rumors because it’s certainly not about stopping it if we wanted to?”
“We’re trying to show you that it is not something you need to necessarily be concerned about,” Stoicovy said.
Bertig, and many others in attendance, were disappointed in the lack of new jobs the new plant will create.
“We need jobs. We need tax revenue. This (plant) is not going to produce either,” he said. “It might have some benefits and we’ve been asked to be supportive, but it certainly is not living up to our hopes. We would have liked something that would have produced hundreds of jobs or hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax revenue.”
State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana echoed those sentiments.
“I have to say, from my perspective, I am extremely disappointed that there are not more local jobs here,” he said. “I thought it was going to be built by people in this area, so I am disappointed that the contracting hasn’t happened here. … Moving forward, what can we do now together to make this successful and to help Coral, Graceton, Indiana County and the Homer-Center School District? That’s what we have to start looking at here.”
