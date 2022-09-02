To whom it may concern —
WORTHWHILE WORKSHOP
Warnings against the newest environmental threat to Indiana County are coming from more and more corners of the community. Gypsy moths and ash borers have given way to the spotted lantern fly, an invasive pest of Asian origin that leaves its mark in two ways: first, by feeding on the sap of economically important trees and crops, potentially causing more than $300 million of losses to Pennsylvania agribusiness, then by excreting a sugary waste that attracts bees and wasps, and fosters the growth of mold and fungi. Its droppings can ruin the picnic tables or playground equipment that’s shaded by the trees that the bug finds for its host. Now, Penn State Master Gardeners have scheduled a workshop at the YMCA pavilion in White Township at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13, to train area municipal workers on identifying the spotted lantern fly and one of its favorite hosts, the invasive Tree-of-Heaven, which has been discovered in the vicinity of the Y.
YOU CAN LOOK IT UP
The Old Farmer’s Almanac hit the stores Thursday with its traditional compendium of times for sunrises, sunsets, moon phases, high and low tides and other astronomical phenomena. Marking its 231st year of publication, Old Farmer’s Almanac has kept time with 21st century design standards by couching its gardening advice and homespun “life hacks” in crisp color photos on glossy pages, and even with a lot of contemporary typefaces. But the tried and true attraction remains the weather forecast. Ready for December? “Numb and number, with flakes aswirl; bluster ceases, sun increases” is the outlook for the first 10 days. It’s ambiguous as to a white Christmas. Checking ahead to February and March, can the almanac outfox the groundhog? “Now a freeze will shiver your knees” in the final week of February; then “Snowing again; remember back then when everyone wasn’t frostbitten?” has no hint of early spring for March 11-18.
VILLAGE VIGNETTES
The long holiday weekend brings an exodus of the food trucks and booths from the J.S. Mack Community Center fairgrounds with the close of Indiana County Fair and their Monday arrival a few miles northeast for the Ox Hill Fair on Mahoning Road in suburban Home. … the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival arrives Sept. 9 and 10 on Indiana’s main drag, with a spectacular musical entertainment schedule leaving some overshadowed nuggets on the side streets, including IUP professor Amanda Poole’s workshop on “Unexplained Phenomena of Appalachia,” the retelling of tales of encounters with mythical beasts, hauntings and magic in the regional culture. The program starts at 2 p.m. Sept. 10 and is followed at 3:30 p.m. by Jan Lauer’s program on Civil War-era fashions and dressmaking, both in the American Legion Post at Philadelphia Street and South Taylor Avenue.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gasoline prices took a plunge at midweek in the Indiana area, falling from about $4.16 to $4 a gallon for regular 87 octane. Pennsylvaniagasprices.com puts the state’s lowest price in Monroeville at the Sam’s Club membership rate of $3.29; three stations in North Versailles at $3.39; and many other Westmoreland County stations with prices at least 35 cents a gallon lower than those in Indiana County … The long-idled Giant Eagle Express store at South Seventh and Locust streets in Indiana, near Wayne Avenue, has been the scene of renovation work. Sources have this being reshaped into the area’s first DGX outlet, an urban version of Dollar General featuring a coffee station, grab-and-go sandwiches, fresh fruits and vegetables, and greater selections of health and beauty, electronics, home décor and seasonal products. There’s no announced timetable for its completion … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, gladly accepts that his wit and wisdom are worth a hill of beans. For a 50-foot-tall hill with a 200-foot base, that’s 420,627 bushels, selling at $14.72 a bushel on Thursday, according to businessinsider.com, for a value of $6,191,629.44. Stay golden, Willie.
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. Email items including news releases, newsletters, posters, fliers and scribbled notes for submission to cross@indianagazette.net.