Beginning Monday and running through June 12, downtown Latrobe welcomes visitors and guests of all ages for the city’s fifth annual Mister Roger’s Family Days event.
Rather than taking place on a single day as it has in years past, Mister Rogers Family Days runs for an entire week this year and offers a variety of both new and familiar fun-filled activities and entertainment.
The event kicks off with a variety of weeklong activities, including a Daniel Tiger Storybook Walk and Mister Rogers Quotation Quest with participating Latrobe merchants and organizations, a Selfie Garden in downtown’s James H. Rogers Park with the statue of Mister Rogers and in the parklet, Fred Rogers exhibits at Latrobe Art Center and the Latrobe Area Historical Society, and an assortment of sidewalk fun throughout the downtown area.
In addition, unique, single-day activities include a farmer’s market and outdoor storytimes at Legion Keener Park on Tuesday, children’s cookie decorating at Latrobe Art Center and downtown Latrobe’s monthly Shop-Hop on Wednesday and an outdoor movie night at Legion Keener Park on June 11. The event ends June 12 with an assortment of family fun including a downtown Latrobe scavenger hunt, crafts with Latrobe Art Center, a visit from the Neighborhood Trolley and more.
“After taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the planning committee is thrilled to be hosting Mister Rogers Family Days,” said Latrobe Art Center’s Executive Director Michael Tusay. “Although the event has a new format and schedule compared to years past, we are really looking forward to bringing the same joy and fun to families and visitors throughout Latrobe while celebrating the life and legacy of our favorite neighbor, Fred Rogers.”
Registration is required this year for the event’s story time activity on Tuesday as well as the June 11 outdoor movie night. Participants can register for both activities and view the full schedule of events online at misterrogersfamilyday.org or by calling the Latrobe Art Center at (724) 537-7011 during regular operating hours.
Event resources including printable activity worksheets and city maps can also be found by visiting misterrogersfamilyday.org or Mister Rogers Family Day’s Facebook page.