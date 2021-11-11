Laurel Valley Elementary held its own election on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Learners in third through fifth grades wrote speeches and campaigned for the office of student council representative for their grade levels. All learners then participated in a simulated voting experience using iPads with ballots. They then received a sticker saying “I Voted Today!” Two representatives were elected from each homeroom. Pictured are, in front from left, Grade 3 representatives Mackenzie Shank, Brian Adair, Zach Rivera and Alyssa Cameron; and back row, Grade 4/5 representatives Levi Mack, Kendall Krouse, Emily Zook, Josh Moore, Isabella Scribe, Penny Vehovic, Conner Riddell and Kit Adams.
