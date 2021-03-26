The following law enforcement agencies have released summaries of their activity during February in monthly statistical reports:
Clymer Borough police
Officers of the Clymer police department logged 32 incidents in February, including nine parking violations, seven local ordinance offenses, three drug violations, two domestic disputes, two reports of suspicious activity and two all-terrain vehicle complaints.
Chief Louis Sacco said the officers investigated one hit-and-run crash, assisted other police one time, investigated one report of trespassing, conducted one vehicle stop, responded to one animal complaint, probed one reported burglary and checked one report of a suspicious person.
Homer City Borough police
The police department registered 37 incidents for the month including 12 security checks, two police department assists, two requests for information, two traffic control assignments, two welfare checks, two traffic stops and two domestic incidents.
Chief Anthony Jellison reported that police served one arrest warrant, investigated one borough ordinance infractions, investigated one report of suspicious activity and one suspicious person, responded to one traffic accident, assisted with one involuntary commitment, responded to one report of gun shots, conducted one drug investigation, received one report of sexual assault, answered one report of mail fraud and conducted traffic control at one fire call.
Blairsville Borough police
Borough police logged 310 entries for the month, including 107 general “call for service reports,” 51 traffic tickets, six non-traffic summary citations, 44 parking tickets, 11 paramedic assists, five automatic alarms, 10 reports of suspicious persons or activity, four lost-and-found property reports, five warnings, two welfare checks, one drug violation, one report of identity theft with a loss of $15,875, eight “incidents,” five ordinance violations, four reports of criminal mischief with damages of $10,700, four assists of other police agencies, two hit-and-run accidents, four assaults, four domestic disputes, seven disturbances, three civil disputes, five complaints of harassment and one public service detail, Chief Michael Allman reported to borough council
The department collected $401.40 of fines and costs shared by the district court, $270 for accident reports, $2,850 for permits and $17.32 from the Indiana County clerk of courts, Mayor Frank Harsh reported.
State police, Greensburg
Troopers at the Troop A headquarters answered 4,977 calls for service in the month, Capt. Stephen Russo reported.
Criminal investigators received 581 reports of offenses, determined five to be unfounded, cleared 274 cases and arrested 296 people.
Patrol officers investigated 313 traffic accidents that resulted in two deaths and 83 injuries.
The troopers attributed 21 accidents to impaired driving, arrested 64 motorists suspected of driving under the influence, wrote 862 traffic tickets and issued 616 warnings in February.
Liquor enforcement
The state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement District No.7 office received 62 complaints in February; agents wrote up eight licensed establishments for violations, issued 20 warning letters and arrested two people during the month.
The office enforces the state liquor code in Indiana, Jefferson Armstrong, Clearfield and five other counties in the region.
State police, Ebensburg
State troopers serving much of Cambria County, including the townships bordering Indiana County, registered 577 incidents for the month.
Highway patrol officers responded to 27 accidents that resulted in injuries to eight people. Troopers determined one accident was the result of drunken driving, arrested one driver for DUI, issued 81 traffic citations and 33 warning notices, and assisted 49 motorists.
Criminal investigators answered 49 reports of offenses, ruled that three were unfounded, closed 16 cases and filed charges against 11 suspects.