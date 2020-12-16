The following area law enforcement agencies released statistical summaries of their activity for November:
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH POLICE
BLAIRSVILLE — Borough officers logged 111 call-for-service reports in November, Police Chief Michael Allman reported to the borough council.
According to the report, officers were called 16 times to assist paramedics, issued 52 parking tickets, responded to three domestic disputes, responded three times to assist other police departments, investigated seven traffic accidents and responded to five disturbances.
Blairsville police investigated three reports of access device fraud with losses totaling $2,987.97 and two incidents of theft by unlawful taking with $150 of losses. They listed three lost-and-found property reports, eight investigations of suspicious people or activity, four welfare checks, two civil disputes and two noise complaints on the record for the month. The officers responded to two burglar alarms, one incident of vandalism, one death investigation, one drug overdose, one complaint of harassment by communication, one matter of terroristic threats. They performed one security check and assisted the fire department two times. The monthly report also lists eight incidents categorized as “incidents.”
STATE POLICE, EBENSBURG
State police at the Cambria County station at Ebensburg responded to 617 calls for service in November, the base commander, Sgt. Michael Sbardella, reported. Troopers at the station patrol much of central Cambria County including the townships that border on Indiana County.
Criminal investigators checked 49 reports of offenses, ruled that three were unfounded, cleared 28 cases and arrested 36 people, according to the report. On area roadways, troopers investigated 41 traffic accidents that resulted in injuries to 14 people. One wreck was connected to impaired driving.
Troopers arrested three motorists for driving under the influence, issued 115 citations and 116 warnings, assisted 16 drivers and performed six commercial motor vehicle inspections.
STATE POLICE, GREENSBURG
The state police station at Greensburg received 2,094 calls last month, Capt. Stephen Russo reported in a monthly activity summary.
The base, which serves most of Westmoreland County including areas south of the Indiana County border, responded to 129 traffic accidents that resulted in 31 injuries. Troopers said five crashed were DUI-related and arrested 23 motorists for driving under the influence.
They handed out 394 traffic tickets and issued 509 warning notices in November.
Criminal investigators answered 139 reports of offenses, determined nine were unfounded, cleared 81 cases and filed charges against 82 people.