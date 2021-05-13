Law enforcement allows us to be the people we are in this nation.
So said state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, during the keynote address at the 2021 Indiana County Law Enforcement Memorial Service Wednesday afternoon, in Toretti Auditorium of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
“When we run from danger, it is law enforcement who runs toward it,” Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said in remarks that preceded Struzzi’s comments.
Struzzi recalled the late President Ronald Reagan’s 1983 remark, “Evil is powerless if the good are unafraid,” and the late President John F. Kennedy’s signing of a law in 1962 that designated May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, and the week of May 13-19 as National Police Week.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s police department hosted the local memorial service, which brought in state police, corrections officers, game wardens, waterways conservation officers, and local police from IUP, Indiana, Clymer and Homer City, as well as officers from Kiskiminetas Township in Armstrong County and Derry Township in Dauphin County.
During a Salute to Fallen Officers conducted by state police Trooper First Class Clifford Greenfield, Officer Michael L. Henry Jr. of the Derry Township police force, in the Hershey area east of Harrisburg, was the first of 12 officers remembered after passing away last year.
Henry’s End of Watch came on Jan. 2, 2020.
The nearest officer on the list was Cambria County Deputy Sheriff John J. “Sonny” Kuhar Jr. of Vintondale, who died from complications of COVID-19 on Nov. 28, 2020.
Kuhar had served in law enforcement for 60 years, including stints with the Vintondale, Nanty Glo and Blacklick Township departments before joining the sheriff’s office in the 1980s.
Others remembered include six officers from Philadelphia: Sgt. James R. O’Connor IV, Capt. James Walker, Sgt. Jose M. Novoa, Officer Tab T. Ali, Capt. Frank R. Milillo Sr. and Sgt. Joseph M. Youse.
Also remembered were Aliquippa Chief Robert W. Sealock, Ambridge Interim Chief Mark J. Romutis, Bucks County Park Ranger Thomas E. Booz, and Jefferson Hills Officer Dale T. Provins Jr.
Struzzi questioned whether he was worthy to make his speech, during which he also questioned how the public is coming to perceive those in law enforcement.
“The media has clearly placed the rights of criminals ahead of law enforcement, and I find that to be despicable,” Struzzi said. He later stressed that he was referring to the national news media.
Manzi said of police officers that, regardless of changes in policy, “you learn, you evolve, and you always hold the line.”
He also commended the families of law enforcement officers, who might have to wait 12, 14, or 16 hours for a loved one to come home from such duties as repeat cases of domestic violence and repeat cases of drug overdoses.
“We will not forget what you do,” the district attorney said, to both the officers and their families.
Citing his role in the Law Enforcement Caucus in the Pennsylvania General Assembly, Struzzi promised, “you do your job to protect us and we will do our job to protect you,” referencing legislation making its way through Harrisburg.
That includes Senate Bill 503, which would expand the Enforcement Officer Disability Benefits or “Heart and Lung” Law by extending its coverage to state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Rangers, Ranger Supervisors, Ranger Operations Specialists and Ranger Trainees, state Department of Corrections, Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence Commissioned police officers, the state Office of Inspector General’s Investigative staff, county probation officers in participating counties and campus police officers employed by a participating university.
Struzzi said he soon will introduce a companion bill in the state House.
There, meanwhile, Struzzi said, there’s House Bill 103, for which he’s a co-sponsor, providing protection for law enforcement officers against harassment; HB 667, providing for insurance benefits for part-time officers; HB 1123, establishing the Constable William Davidson Reward Fund offering rewards of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of perpetrators of criminal homicide against law enforcement officers; and House Bills 59, 67 and 68.
Struzzi is a co-sponsor of the latter bills, all of which deal with correction officers.
There also were public officials on hand, including interim Mayor Joseph Trimarchi from Indiana Borough and Indiana County Commissioners R. Michael Keith, Robin Gorman and Sherene Hess.
“Respect, Honor, Remember” was the theme for the day. Indiana County Sheriff Robert E. Fyock provided opening and closing remarks, Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl made introductions, and the Rev. Jack Lucas, senior pastor of Hilltop Baptist Church, offered the invocation and benediction.
“In a time when our country appears to be in crisis,” Lucas prayed, “God, You are in control.”
After the benediction, Fyock said Lucas was inviting those in attendance to come to Hilltop, 4859 Route 286 West, on the White-Center township line, for a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Sunday at 10:45 a.m.