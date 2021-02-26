The early January end of a holiday-season ban on indoor dining at Pennsylvania restaurants and taverns, combined with a flattening of the COVID-19 infection rate in Indiana County, has left a high-profile faceoff between local police and a downtown eatery a quiet, distant memory.
Since the start of the year, however, Indiana Borough police have continued to investigate reports of coronavirus pandemic mitigation rule violations in commercial and private locations in the borough and have managed to amiably bring proprietors and owners into compliance without further legal intervention.
That’s the word from Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl, who Thursday acknowledged only that police have made visits but wouldn’t specifically identify which places had been checked, especially since none have been formally accused of any violations.
“Throughout the COVID-19 environment, police have been and continue to be active in investigating all citizen complaints,” Schawl said. He acknowledged in no further detail that police visited the 500 block of Philadelphia Street on Tuesday evening.
No better confirmation was offered by the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, an arm of the Pennsylvania State Police, which enforced state-issued pandemic regulations at liquor license holders in the state.
Agents checked into six complaints of COVID-19-related violations — such as lack of distancing of patrons, serving alcohol on site to patrons who don’t order meals, failure to require face coverings and the like — in Indiana County in February, “so far,” said Sgt. Shawn Fischer, commander of the Punxsutawney-based District 7 Office, this morning as the final weekend of the month approached.
Whether his officers visited any specific licensees wouldn’t be revealed until any enforcement action is taken, he said.
In Indiana, Schawl said the apparent spirit of compliance with masking, distancing and sanitization standards has contributed to stemming the spread of COVID-19 in the area, and for that, people are to be commended.
“We’re very fortunate in Indiana that our businesses and residents and visitors are taking safety precautions and are contributing to increase of the wellness levels,” he said.
Other than the borough’s citations against Crouse’s Café owner John Crouse, and District Judge Guy Haberl’s imposition of $185 of fines and costs for serving meals in the dining room on Dec. 16, 19 and 21, enforcement has been low-key, Schawl said.
“No complaints have been publicized, but all have been investigated,” he said. Some complaints touching on pandemic issues have centered on excessive noise and gatherings at off-campus Indiana University of Pennsylvania student residences, he said.
“We’re handling those with either warnings or citations or education, but as far as our downtown business area, we very much appreciate everyone’s level of care and concern for their neighbors, their police department and their community,” he said.
Schawl said resolving pandemic safety matters calls for respect for all involved.
“No one in our Indiana community should expect less than a tactful approach from the police to all these situations because we respect and understand the sensitivity to our businesses and residents. We are prepared to handle these things administratively as they arise but always with concern toward the impact that our actions will have.”