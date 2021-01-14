The following area law enforcement agencies released reports of department activity for December:
CLYMER BOROUGH POLICE
Borough police officers logged 43 incidents in December, including 16 traffic stops, five drug investigations, three thefts and two traffic accidents.
They assisted residents three times for deposit of expired medications in the drug drop box.
Police answered two complaints about all-terrain vehicles and two civil disputes, performed two welfare checks, took part in one aggressive driving enforcement detail and probed one report of suspicious activity.
Clymer officers also handled one funeral detail, logged one item of found property, and investigated one report each of harassment, drug violation, public drunkenness and domestic dispute. The department arrested five people last month: a 35-year-old man charged with possession of controlled substances, marijuana and paraphernalia; a 31-year-old man cited with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct; a 36-year-old man charged with possession of drugs and related items; a 22-year-old man, accused of possession of paraphernalia; and a 19-year-old man charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia and written up for three traffic offenses.
STATE POLICE, GREENSBURG
Troopers at the Troop A headquarters answered 2,094 calls for service last month, the station commander, Captain Stephen Russo, reported.
Criminal investigators looked into 75 reports of crimes, ruled two cases unfounded, cleared 57 cases and arrested 56 suspects.
On the highways of Westmoreland County, troopers responded to 172 accidents that resulted in three deaths and 37 injuries. They attributed 10 of the accidents, but none of the fatalities, to impaired driving.
The troopers arrested 26 motorists for driving under the influence and issued 355 tickets and 423 warnings.