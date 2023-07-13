Legislative leaders are exchanging letters, but not much else, as the dispute continues over the 2023-24 state budget.
Both sides are saying the other needs to take steps that haven’t been taken to complete the budget process.
“Several other pieces of legislation must be enacted to fully effectuate a budget,” Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, wrote in a letter to House Majority Leader Matthew Bradford, D-Montgomery County.
“Senate Republicans should immediately return to Harrisburg and send House Bill 611 to the governor instead of continuing to stand in the way of funding for schools, county human services including drug and alcohol treatment and kids in foster care, and other critical programs and services that support Pennsylvanians,” Bradford responded in a statement Wednesday to The Indiana Gazette.
While the state House has been in session this week, the Senate continues a recess scheduled to run through Sept. 18.
Pittman referred to the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success Scholarship Program or “PASS”, which would provide $100 million for students in the state’s lowest performing schools. Gov. Josh Shapiro supported it, but then said he would take it out with a line-item veto.
“Like the PASS Scholarships line item, there are many new lines contained in House Bill 611 where the General Assembly has not statutorily provided for adequate standards or guidance to spend the money that has been appropriated,” Pittman wrote. “A few examples include, but are not limited to, Indigent Defense, Foundations in Industry, and Teacher Stipends.”
Furthermore, Pittman wrote, “there are several lines contained in House Bill 611 that fund new programs similar to COVID-era programs previously funded by federal (American Rescue Plan Act) dollars. While statutory guidance existed to spend this money in the past, it was specifically to drive out federal money and not a new state appropriation.”
Pittman said examples of these types of budget lines are the Whole Home Repairs program and the Historically Disadvantaged Businesses program.
“There are also initiatives contained in House Bill 611 where new implementation is required each year because the program has only been authorized for one fiscal year or has sunset,” Pittman wrote. “A good example of this type of appropriation is the Level-up line item. While the appropriation has existed for the last two fiscal years, implementation language has only been authorized on a year-to-year basis.”
The Senate majority leader said that also was true for certain budget lines covering state departments of Community and Economic Development, Education, Health, and Human Services.
Also, Pittman wrote, “the Basic Education Funding line item in the legislation conflicts with the current implementation language in state law.”
He wrote that current law requires the appropriation for basic education to contain funding for both basic education to school districts and payments for the commonwealth’s share of Social Security costs for school district employees. “However,” Pittman wrote, “House Bill 611 separates the funding for basic education and social security into two distinct line items. Without a change to the current law, payments to school districts for basic education would be $550 million less than it appears in House Bill 611, as the social security payments would also be made from the appropriation.”
Bradford’s office released a July 3 letter from Jennifer C. Selber, general counsel to Gov. Josh Shapiro, to Tara Hazelwood, chief counsel to the House Democratic Caucus, which said in part that, if HB 611 was passed in its current form, with that $100 million line item, the Pennsylvania Department of Education “does not have existing statutory authority to stand-up a new scholarship program (without) corresponding legislative language enabling the program.”
Accordingly, Selber wrote, “the appropriation for this purpose would sit idle in a Treasury account,” and could not be used for any other purpose per Article III, Section 24 of the Pennsylvania Constitution.
“To the extent that the Senate wishes to enact further legislation restricting the administration’s authority to spend these dollars, we would be happy to hear what they have in mind, but there is no need or rationale to hold House Bill 611, as it has passed both chambers,” Bradford said.
The House majority leader also commented on a second bill that has been held up.
“And while they are signing House Bill 611, they should also sign House Bill 1100 to provide increased property tax relief to seniors across the commonwealth,” Bradford said. “Again, there is no reason to withhold their signature from that bill that has passed both chambers with resounding margins.”
The bill had more than 90 co-sponsors, mostly Democrats, including Rep. Frank Burns, D-Johnstown, but no other west-central Pennsylvania representatives.
Pittman concluded his letter, sent with copies to the governor and state Treasurer Stacy Garrity, by writing that “the Senate sees little value in returning to session and allowing House Bill 611 to reach the governor’s desk without addressing the remaining work needed to implement a budget. Furthermore, please give me a clear understanding whether you plan to coordinate with the governor and speak as a unified voice in future discussions, as was previously thought to be the case throughout budget negotiations prior to June 30.”
