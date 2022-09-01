Labor Day

State Rep. Patty Kim, D-Dauphin, discussed Pennsylvania’s minimum wage at a press conference on Wednesday.

 Cassie Miller/Capital-Star photo

State officials, lawmakers, and labor leaders gathered in the state Capitol on Wednesday to recognize Labor Day and call on the General Assembly to work together to pass a minimum wage increase, and move bills that would strengthen worker protections.

Ahead of Labor Day on Monday and before the Legislature is slated to return to Harrisburg in the weeks following, labor leaders and state officials also called on lawmakers to remember the meaning behind the long holiday weekend.

