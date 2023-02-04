Lawmaker

Though they hope families are never in a situation where they have to use them, two Pennsylvania Republicans have proposed giving parents kits to help identify missing children.

Building on national efforts to enhance child identification programs, Sens. Camera Bartolotta, R-Washington, and Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, announced plans last week to reintroduce the Child Reunification Act, legislation that would give parents of kindergarteners kits equipped with fingerprinting materials, DNA collection swabs, and other resources to help parents easily record information to help identify their kids.

Marley Parish covers the Senate for the Capital-Star.

