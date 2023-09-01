Eggs and Issues

Mark Hilliard, president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, once again served as moderator for the annual "Eggs and Issues" discussion involving, seated from left, state Sen. Joe Pittman and state Rep. Jim Struzzi, both R-Indiana, Thursday at the Indiana Country Club.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

As a full house at Indiana Country Club tackled eggs and other buffet items, Indiana’s two state legislators tackled a wide range of issues at the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues breakfast.

State Rep. Jim Struzzi and Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, both R-Indiana, answered questions relayed by chamber President Mark Hilliard from faxes, the internet and forms filled out in the country club banquet hall.