As a full house at Indiana Country Club tackled eggs and other buffet items, Indiana’s two state legislators tackled a wide range of issues at the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues breakfast.
State Rep. Jim Struzzi and Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, both R-Indiana, answered questions relayed by chamber President Mark Hilliard from faxes, the internet and forms filled out in the country club banquet hall.
They covered such matters as school choice, budgetary matters still up in the air even with most of the 2023-24 state budget in place, the state of business in the commonwealth, the continued stalemate over the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and the closing of the Homer City Generation LLC plant.
“This is a big loss for the community,” Pittman said.
He felt the Homer City plant had come to the end of its useful life — but it also was affected by the impact of environmental regulations. He said the closing had ancillary effects, including the impact on property tax revenue for Center Township and the Homer-Center School District.
Pittman could not say what might be next for the former generating station, but “was really and truly optimistic that ‘we’re going to see a rebirth of that plant in some form or fashion in the near future,” citing its substantial acreage and its access to rail lines and water.
He said he didn’t care if the owners grew marshmallows and raised unicorns there, as long as they can bring in capital investment and jobs.
Indeed, Pittman went on, “I think you could see a mix of things occur on that site that could be a wide variety,” involving such possibilities as renewable energy and data processing.
Referring to PJM, or Pennsylvania-Jersey-Maryland, a regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in all or parts of 13 states and the District of Columbia, Hilliard asked:
“What are your thoughts on the PJM grid as it is currently constructed? Has it drifted away from being a coordinator of consistently reliable energy to being a proponent of green energy at the possible expense of reliability?”
“Yes,” Struzzi responded. “The challenge is though that most of those states aren’t energy producers like Pennsylvania is. And then they subsidize solar and wind and it makes it very difficult for our fossil fuel industries to compete in the auction process as being part of the grid.”
Struzzi said it would take 10,200 solar panels, covering 5,000 acres, or 705 windmills, to replace the output at Homer City — panels and windmills that need fossil fuels to build them.
Pittman said rare earth minerals used in those panels and windmills come from countries with worse environmental records than the United States, such as China.
“We are ceding our energy independence to other countries,” Pittman said, mentioning China, Russia and India among others.
As for RGGI, Pittman said, “it is still in the courts, and it is still very much on hold,” four years after Gov. Tom Wolf rolled out an executive order that challenged the constitutional mandates the General Assembly has to levy taxes and enter into multi-state compacts.
Also, “investment won’t come to Pennsylvania under the uncertainty of RGGI,” Pittman said, but would go elsewhere such as Ohio or West Virginia.
“We have reduced carbon emissions in this country, we have reduced carbon emissions in this state, and we reduced them largely because natural gas came to this marketplace with a vengeance,” the Senate majority leader said.
Other matters brought up Thursday:
• “Does the (U.S.) Route 422/Margaret Road intersection project (in Plumcreek Township) open the door for more needed improvements to 422 from Indiana to Kittanning to be done sooner than later?” one questioner posted on Facebook.
Pittman said it did, in a succession of planned upcoming projects between Kittanning Township and Elderton.
He also said there had been bipartisan agreement on transportation, as lawmakers came to terms on moving the state police from the motor license fund to the general fund.
“Our state police need and deserve it,” Pittman said of that funding.
• Student debt is an issue. Struzzi lauded Indiana University of Pennsylvania for lowering tuition and the other State System schools for freezing tuition, but said the state-related schools such as Pitt and Penn State received additional funding — but also chose to raise tuition.
Broadband and mental health issues also were broached Thursday, as was the biomethane facility under construction in the 119 Business Park.
Struzzi cited his role as co-chair of a legislative caucus dealing with mental health matters.
Pittman said broadband can help keep young people in this area.
Pittman also said that biomethane facility brings a global perspective to the region, as well as the potential to help farmers by providing new forms of resources on a long-lasting basis.
And the two lawmakers also talked about what both thought — for different reasons — are very different times in Harrisburg.
For Struzzi it was not so much because of the Democratic majority but because the state House is “so equally split,” at 101-101 pending the filing of a vacancy this month in a heavily-Democratic Pittsburgh district, and not getting as much done as in the past.
At this time in the last legislative session, Struzzi said, the House had sent 90 bills to the Senate and the governor.
So far in this session, Struzzi has introduced 19 bills and three resolutions, with only three bills reaching the House floor so far.
For Pittman, “it has been a significant change for me, personally and professionally, over the past nine months,” since his 27 Republican colleagues chose him as majority leader, taking on the “different priorities” in such places as Erie and Bucks County, Schuylkill County and Indiana.
However, he said, his first priority remains the 41st Senatorial District, which was reshaped in reapportionment to cover the Punxsutawney area of Jefferson County and the northern tier of Westmoreland County, as well as all of Indiana and Armstrong counties.
In conclusion, Struzzi said, “there are a lot of good things happening out there,” that often doesn’t make headlines, and “there’s a lot of politicians out there who are governing for the next campaign,” rather than advocate issues that help our families and help our communities.
And Pittman capped his comments by expressing his surprise at a Gazette headline about record low unemployment in Indiana County.
He said he never envisioned seeing that kind of a headline.
Pittman also said he’s eager to see a osteopathic school at IUP and to see Indiana Regional Medical Center continue to grow, with its new residency program.
