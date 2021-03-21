Russell Bopp, an attorney at the Indiana law firm of Marcus & Mack, was recently selected for membership into The National Trial Lawyers Association Top 40 Under 40 Civil Trial Lawyers.
This is an invitation-only organization composed of the premier trial lawyers from each state in the nation who meet stringent qualifications as civil plaintiff trial lawyers. Selection is based on a thorough multi-phase process, and membership is extended solely to the select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile.
Bopp’s practice is dedicated to representing individuals and the family members of those that have suffered catastrophic injuries in cases including wrongful death, medical malpractice, sexual assault, slip and fall, dog bites, commercial trucking collisions, car accidents, motorcycle accidents and dram shop claims in motor vehicle collisions caused by DUI.
Bopp has strong roots in western Pennsylvania, graduating as valedictorian from Marion Center Area High School, continuing his education at Grove City College and earning his Juris Doctorate at Duquesne University School of Law, where he graduated first in his class. Bopp is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania’s state courts as well as the Federal Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
He is an active member of the legal community, serving on the Board of Governors for the Western Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association, as well as serving as member of the Indiana County Bar Association, Pennsylvania Bar Association, Pennsylvania Association for Justice and American Association for Justice.
Bopp and his wife, Brittany, have a 4-year-old son, Rowan, and 2-year-old daughter, Harper.