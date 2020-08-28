On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced the return of more than $1.9 million in licensing fees for the first half of 2020, to 1,301 municipalities in which licensees are located.
That includes $20,500 to 21 municipalities in Indiana County.
Over the last five fiscal years, the PLCB returned $22.4 million in licensing fees to local municipalities.
Twice a year, as required by law, the PLCB returns paid by PLCB-approved licensees to the municipalities that are home to those licenses.
That includes 20 establishments in Indiana ($5,500), 16 in White
Township ($5,100), eight each in Burrell and Center townships (each getting $1,600), five each in Rayne Township ($1,000) and Clymer ($750), four each in Blairsville ($800), Green Township ($650) and Saltsburg ($600), two apiece in Canoe, Conemaugh, East Wheatfield and Pine townships (all $400 each) and in Creekside ($300), and one apiece in Montgomery, West Wheatfield and Young townships ($200 each), Cherry Tree and Plumville ($150 each) and Glen Campbell and Homer City ($50 each).
In all, 55 cities, 519 boroughs and 727 townships will receive payments ranging from $50 to $351,175.
The PLCB said municipalities have flexibility in allocating and spending the returned license fees to meet local needs.