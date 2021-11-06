About 150 guests filled the Rustic Lodge banquet hall on Thursday to pay tribute to 20 community servants and to cheer the four selected as the Leaders Circle honorees for 2021.
Leaders Circle of Indiana County held its dinner banquet after being off for the year of 2020.
Twenty finalist were named in the categories of ATHENA, ATHENA Young Professional, Male and Female Civic Leaders.
The ATHENA Award, presented annually to a high-achieving professional woman in recognition of their support of women in business and of the community, was presented to Connie Bence, owner of Helwig Insurance Agency, Indiana.
The ATHENA Young Professional award was given to Ashley Treese, operations and agency development supervisor at First Commonwealth Bank.
Saluted as Civic Leaders of the Year were Wayne Obitz, for his work through Kiwanis, accessAbilities, American Cancer Society and the Miracle League, and Jennifer Rairigh, for pioneering the Food 911 Indiana County anti-hunger campaign, spearheading efforts to feed the homebound during the pandemic, reinvigorating the Downtown Indiana “It’s a Wonderful Life” Christmas festival and for her work with Pennsylvania Hospice and Palliative Network and Camp Courage.