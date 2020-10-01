MARION CENTER — The campaign for better infrastructure systems to improve the small towns of Indiana County enjoyed a trifecta celebration Tuesday with the completions of two and the start of a third.
Local and county leaders marked the completions of water service upgrades for Clymer and a storm water drainage system in Ernest, and the start of a massive water pipeline project to deliver steady fresh water supplies to Marion Center and four north-central townships.
The common thread among the projects was Gibson-Thomas Engineers, of Latrobe, the contracted designer for such projects in the region for several decades.
Dignitaries gathered on project sites and cut ribbons to signify the milestones.
Residents of Ernest and Clymer already are enjoying the results of their local construction, and at a reception at Marion Center Park Hall, the $12 million Water Renovation 20 project by Indiana County Municipal Services Authority was hailed for the generous government grant support and the economic opportunity it will bring to the area.
“You hit the jackpot on this project,” said Dan Mikesic, the southwestern Pennsylvania representative for PennVEST, the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority. “ICMSA has been a very good partner. And this one came at a very opportune time for them to apply.”
PennVEST has awarded almost $10.8 million in grants for the work, leaving ICMSA and its customers to repay loans of less than $1.5 million. The ratio of grant to loan funding was supported by the state’s analysis of economic conditions in the service area.
The awards bring to $160 million the total of assistance awarded to ICMSA for this and 19 other community water and sewage service projects throughout the county.
Contractors will lay 18 miles of pipe between the ICMSA system in Plumville along Route 85 to Home, and from the Musser Forest area along Route 119 to Home. From there, the network will stretch north on 119 and reach an estimated 400 homes and businesses in Marion Center and Rayne, Washington, East Mahoning and South Mahoning townships.“This is a huge step for northern Indiana County and for business development in the Route 119 corridor,” said Indiana County Commissioner Michael Keith, a Rayne Township resident. “It’s a vision we have talked about for years. If you go up through and see the part of Rayne Township where this will cover the most space, this is your next area of development. This is the next step.”
Homeowners struggling with dwindling well water supplies joined with Marion Center Area School District officials and others in the area in their appeal to ICMSA to help provide more reliable water supplies.
“This has been in the radar going back to 2011,” said ICMSA Executive Director Marin Maschak. “It gained traction again in 2014 as wells went dry or were contaminated. We received numerous positive requests for public water in Rayne Township and Marion Center Borough.”
Maschak said he expects work to start this month and be completed in 1½ to two years.
Earlier Wednesday, project engineer John Emerson and Clymer Borough officials closed out a $2.5 million water system upgrade administered by the borough’s water authority. The project included construction of two new storage tanks — an 80,000 gallon “charging” tank and a 250,000 gallon storage unit — and replacement of 7,750 feet of old asbestos-concrete main distribution lines with PVC pipes and 200 service connections reaching about 565 residential customers, 69 commercial customers and 12 apartment complexes.
A goal of the plan was to plug leaks responsible for losses of 140,000 gallons of water a day, and to treat the ground supplies to eliminate hydrogen sulfide with an aeration/scrubbing system.
The Clymer Authority received a $1.1 million grant to support the project and began work about one year ago.
In Ernest, the newly established Ernest Borough Storm Water Authority celebrated its first project, the construction of new storm water drains and pipes along the steep Store Hill Road.
Residents there had relied on a makeshift channel of old hot water tanks laid end to end and combined with various kinds and sizes of pipes to carry storm water away.
Contractors installed 2,300 feet of pipes along the road, 21 inlet boxes, manholes, landscaping and a detention pond to alleviate erosion; halt the deposit of dirt, stones and debris into McKee Run; and make the road safer for residents, emergency vehicles and school buses.
About 50 homes line Store Hill Road.
Ernest received $250,000 of grant funds to defray the $800,000 cost of the project.