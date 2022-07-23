The League of Women Voters of Indiana County hosted a webinar July 20 on current gun laws in Pennsylvania. Organized by the Child Advocacy Committee on Education, the webinar focused on a presentation by Trooper First Class Clifford Greenfield, who is the public information officer and community services officer for Troop A, covering Indiana and Ebensburg.
After a brief welcome by Anne Simmons, LWVIC president, Susan Welch, chair of the Child Advocacy Committee, provided a detailed introduction for Greenfield, highlighting his extensive training. Throughout the bulk of the webinar, Greenfield provided detailed information from Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Crimes Code as relates to firearms laws.
His topics included definitions of firearms and illegal fire arms, who is prohibited from possessing a firearm and a detailed description of the Pennsylvania Instant Check System. This also covered important and current details from the Pennsylvania State Troopers 2021 Firearms report.
Greenfield also covered the topic of records of sale or transfer of firearms, which are kept, and distinguishing that from a registry of ownership, which is not currently maintained in Pennsylvania. He closed with a description of places were firearms are generally prohibited, and the concealed carry laws in the commonwealth. The webinar concluded with a Q&A.
The league will be following up on this webinar with a second related online presentation.
The Child Advocacy Committee will present information at 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom on public safety measures to protect people from gun violence, the current status of gun safety legislation in Pennsylvania, and resources available to interested citizens.
Indiana County citizens who wish to participate in the meeting may request a Zoom link by sending an email to lwvindianacoun ty@gmail.com.