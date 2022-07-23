LWVIC logo

The League of Women Voters of Indiana County hosted a webinar July 20 on current gun laws in Pennsylvania. Organized by the Child Advocacy Committee on Education, the webinar focused on a presentation by Trooper First Class Clifford Greenfield, who is the public information officer and community services officer for Troop A, covering Indiana and Ebensburg.

After a brief welcome by Anne Simmons, LWVIC president, Susan Welch, chair of the Child Advocacy Committee, provided a detailed introduction for Greenfield, highlighting his extensive training. Throughout the bulk of the webinar, Greenfield provided detailed information from Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Crimes Code as relates to firearms laws.

