The League of Women Voters of Indiana County presented the ninth annual Peggy Clark Grassroots Environmental Leadership awards at its annual meeting Friday.
This award recognizes citizens, groups or businesses who show exemplary leadership and active participation in issues that involve protecting or preserving the environment.
The award was established in honor of a longtime Indiana County grassroots environmental activist and league member and is awarded annually.
This year’s award to an individual was given to John Somonick.
Somonick is known for his leadership in preserving our natural resources and service as a board member of numerous organizations including: Ducks Unlimited, Indiana County Solid Waste Authority, Indiana County Parks and Trails, Indiana County Planning Commission and White Township Farmland Preservation Board, just to name a few. He was a founder Aultman Watershed Association in 2000 and Indiana County Evergreen Conservancy in 2004. He has also educated others through his abundant and varied workshop presentations and participation.
This year’s group award goes to the Allegheny Arboretum at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The award was presented to Dr. Jerry Pickering, chairman of the arboretum, who led its establishment and continues to spearhead its continued growth.
The Allegheny Arboretum demonstrates grassroots leadership by the collective action of community leaders and IUP professors in their efforts to effectively change how regional flora is preserved and protected by educating others about local environmental conditions and the need to protect natural resources.
The League of Women Voters of Indiana County is a nonpartisan citizen organization that never supports or opposes a candidate or political party, yet helps voters to learn about government issues and candidates.