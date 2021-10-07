The League of Women Voters of Indiana County will host Candidates Night from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 in the Indiana Area Senior High School Auditorium, 450 N. 5th St., Indiana. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Audience members are expected to follow the masking mandate and practice social distancing.
Candidates for the Judge of Common Pleas Court of Indiana, Attorney Patrick Dougherty, Democrat, and Attorney Gina Force, Republican, have been invited to participate in Candidates Night.
In addition, candidates for the Indiana County Office of Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds, and Clerk of Orphan’s Court, Ms. Marlene Connelly, Democrat, and Ms. Maria Jack, Republican, have been invited.
As in recent years, Renda Broadcasting and The Indiana Gazette will co-sponsor the forum and assist with moderating the event. A screening team will accept written questions from audience members. Those who wish to submit questions should plan to arrive a few minutes early and direct all questions to all candidates for a particular office. The event is open to the public and will be broadcast over radio station 1160 WCCS.
The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League operates at national, state and local levels through more than 800 state and local Leagues. Since 1920, the members of the League of Women Voters have worked to improve the government and engage all citizens in the decisions that affect their lives.
For more information, call (724) 465-2824 or email lwvindianacounty @gmail.com.
Visit lwvindianacounty.org for more information about the League of Women Voters of Indiana County.