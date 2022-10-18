State Sen. Joe Pittman and Reps. Jim Struzzi and Brian Smith will co-host a Senior Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the S&T Bank Arena, White Township Recreation Complex, 497 East Pike.
The expo will provide area senior citizens and their families with information regarding the following services: health care, insurance, nutrition and exercise, safety, financial planning benefit programs and personal safety.
COVID booster and flu shots will be available. Please note that a Prescription Drug Take Back is being held during the expo. Collection is anonymous. Please remove any personal information from containers.
Items that will be accepted are prescription/over-the-counter dosage medications, liquid medications, creams and ointments, nasal sprays, inhalers and pet medications. Intravenous solutions, syringes, injectables and needles will not be accepted.
Participants can receive health screenings, and free refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call Pittman’s Indiana County district office at (724) 357-0151.