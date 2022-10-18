State Sen. Joe Pittman and Reps. Jim Struzzi and Brian Smith will co-host a Senior Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the S&T Bank Arena, White Township Recreation Complex, 497 East Pike.

The expo will provide area senior citizens and their families with information regarding the following services: health care, insurance, nutrition and exercise, safety, financial planning benefit programs and personal safety.