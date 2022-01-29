P. Joseph Lehman Inc., Consulting Engineers has announced the hiring of Chantal Sisko as its new environmental scientist.
Sisko, of Indiana, brings her knowledge and background in biology, ecology and conservation management to Lehman’s Environmental Team. She is a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and most recently worked for the County of Blair as a GIS mapper.
P. Joseph Lehman Inc., Consulting Engineers is made up of a growing team of highly skilled professionals and experienced specialists in transportation design, structural engineering, site development, surveying, environmental science, environmental characterization and remediation, geology and construction services.
Lehman Engineers currently maintains offices in Hollidaysburg and Bedford.