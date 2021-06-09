White Township Board of Supervisors Chairman George Lenz has been named to the Pennsylvania Council on Aging.
The council serves as an advocate for older individuals and advises the governor and the state Department of Aging on planning, coordination and delivery of services to older individuals.
Lenz, 79, was appointed May 12 by Gov. Tom Wolf to a term that expires Oct. 8, 2022, as one of 16 members of the council, the majority of whom are required to be age 60 or older.
The state Senate confirmed that appointment at the recommendation of Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana.
As noted in a press release issued by the council, Lenz is active in White Township-related activities, including the board of supervisors as well as the White Township Planning Commission and White Township Municipal Authority.
Lenz is a former chairman of the Municipal Authority, and had served as president of the Indiana County Association of Township Officials, an organization where he now is chairman of its Resolutions Committee.
He also has served on the Townships Over 10,000 Population Committee of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors, a panel concerned with townships having larger populations.
Lenz was elevated from the vice chairmanship of the township board of supervisors to its chairmanship on April 24, 2019, following the passing of Chairman Robert Overdorff.
As colleague Gene Gemmell remarked at the time, Lenz had served for 19 years in the vice chairmanship.